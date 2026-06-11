Jayman BUILT Wins Emerald Award for Transforming Standard Homebuilding with Energy-Efficient Design

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayman BUILT (Jayman) is pleased to announce it has received the Green Building Award at the Alberta Emerald Foundation's 35th Annual Emerald Awards for its Jayman Complete Home. The Emerald Awards are Alberta's premier environmental awards program, recognizing organizations, projects and individuals that are addressing environmental challenges and helping build a more resilient and sustainable future.

The Jayman Complete Home was launched alongside the Quantum Performance™ Wall System powered by BTRboard™ in early 2026. “The Quantum Performance wall system includes BTRboard™ exterior insulation that increases Jayman overall energy efficiency to 45 per cent better than the minimum Building Code while saving 6.31 Tonnes of Carbon emissions each year,” said Dave Krasman, Director of Corporate Purchasing at Jayman BUILT. “Jayman is the first large production builder in Alberta to include exterior insulation and solar panels on all homes. The revolutionary Quantum wall system is designed to keep homes warmer in the winter, cooler in the summer and greatly improve sound insultation by using enhanced fire-retardant materials.”

This Emerald Award recognizes more than two decades of Jayman’s commitment to sustainable home building. Since becoming a founding member of Built Green Canada in 2004, Jayman has certified 14,250 homes, more than any other builder that has participated in the program. New for 2026, all Jayman BUILT homes are Certified BUILT GREEN® Platinum, which saves homeowners up to 25 per cent on their mortgage insurance fees, putting $6,000 on average back in their pocket.

The Complete Home includes front landscaping, blinds and an Energy Star rated washer and dryer pair as standard features to help eliminate common move-in costs and provide added convenience for new homeowners.

“As housing demand continues to grow and energy costs rise, it's more important than ever that we build homes with the future in mind,” said Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO of Jayman BUILT. “At Jayman, we believe sustainability should be a standard feature in every home. That's the philosophy behind our Quantum Performance™ initiative, which makes high performance and energy-efficient living a reality for homeowners. At the heart of every decision we make are our homeowners. Our suite of energy efficient inclusions helps reduce annual energy costs by over $500.”

These initiatives represent a bold redefinition of what a “standard” home should be. At a time when residential construction is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, rising energy costs and long-term affordability challenges, Jayman BUILT has taken decisive action to embed sustainability, resilience and accessibility into every single-family home it builds.

“The Green Building category made a strong debut this year, receiving one of the highest numbers of nominations across the Emerald Awards program,” said Marisa Orfei, Executive Director, Alberta Emerald Foundation. “The response reflects the growing importance of designing and building spaces that reduce environmental impact while supporting healthier, more resilient communities. Congratulations to Jayman BUILT, whose commitment to making energy-efficient features a standard part of every home demonstrates how innovation in the housing sector can benefit both homeowners and the environment. Their leadership is helping to shape a more sustainable future for Alberta.”

For more information on Jayman BUILT homes, visit www.jayman.com/complete

About Jayman BUILT

For over 45 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 32,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

Media Inquiries

Amanda Upshaw

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403-389-2291

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Vanessa Sambrooke

Jayman BUILT

403.478.3434

vsambrooke@jayman.com