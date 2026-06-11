President Container Group Boosts Luxury Apparel Packaging Through RHE Acquisition

MOONACHIE, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Container Group and President Industrial Products proudly announce the successful integration of industry leader RHE Container Company’s offerings into its comprehensive portfolio.

Completed in December 2023, the acquisition expanded PCG’s ability to provide superior packaging for the fashion and high-end-garment industries through its sister company, PIP. Using environmentally friendly and sustainable products, the hanger pack product line rounds out PCG’s assortment. The acquisition reinforces PCG’s role as a premier partner for fashion companies seeking patented garment hanger packs and wardrobe boxes.

RHE Container Company began operations in 1951 when Aaron Feder opened the business in New York City specializing in corrugated containers. By 1961 the company had pivoted to clothing hanger packs and wardrobe boxes and secured its first patent. Headquarters moved to New Jersey in 1974. In 1984 Aaron’s sons Harold and Elliot Feder took ownership, leading to a second patent in 2003 for an advanced crossbar design in garment hanger packs and wardrobe boxes. Following 73 years of excellence, RHE became part of President Container Group, expanding its reach and operational synergies for high-end garment packaging.

This integration creates powerful advantages tailored to the fashion industry. President Container manufactures the high quality corrugated components essential to the patented clothing hanger packs and wardrobe boxes at its advanced Middletown, New York Super Plant. The facility is powered by 19,020 solar panels across its solar farm, generating clean energy that supports sustainable manufacturing while incorporating ethical fiber sourcing and closed-loop recycling systems. Tech Pak’s advanced assembly facilities support quick expansion and automation enhancements for garment hanger packs and wardrobe boxes. President Industrial Products (PIP) delivers efficient nationwide distribution of clothing hanger packs and garment boxes with focused strength in the tri-state region.

As described by luxury fashion house Brunello Cucinelli, “For years, we have relied on RHE Container Company, specifically for their hanging boxes. The structural integrity of their wardrobe boxes ensures that our garments remain secure and crease-free from the moment they leave our facility until they reach their destination.”

Another industry leading clothing company offered this endorsement: “Our global 3PL has been purchasing supplies from RHE/PIP for our largest client for many years. Quality and service are exceptional. As the saying goes, ‘often imitated, never duplicated.’”

About President Container Group

President Container Group is a family-owned leader in corrugated packaging with over 75 years of experience. Headquartered in Moonachie, NJ and operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Middletown, NY, PCG is one of North America’s largest independent corrugators. The company delivers high-quality solutions across diverse industries, with a strong commitment to innovation, customer service, sustainability and community.

Media Contact:

Robert Feit

President Container Group

Phone: (201) 933-7500

Email: info@presidentcontainergroup.com

Website: presidentcontainergroup.com

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