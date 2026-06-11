MagnaWave redefines the standard for PEMF technology with M Line

Louisville, Ky., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s more than an evolution, MagnaWave PEMF unveiled its most advanced system to date. The global leader in non-invasive medical and recovery technology launched the new M Line PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) devices in front of a sold-out crowd at MagnaCon in Louisville, Ky.

“The M Line pushes the category beyond traditional limits,” said Alane Paulley, MagnaWave co-owner and chief executive officer. “Launching this as we celebrate our 20th anniversary is almost poetic; the next-generation platform is built on our long-established foundation of performance and reliability. We’re redefining what is possible by addressing longstanding tradeoffs in the industry and setting a new standard for control, consistency and depth.”

The MagnaWave M Line introduces a new standard in PEMF by unifying analog responsiveness with digital precision through MagnaWave’s patented platform. The system is engineered to eliminate traditional compromises between output strength and control, delivering a more consistent and repeatable performance profile.

With independent adjustment of power and frequency, the M Line provides practitioners with greater command over energy delivery – enabling more targeted, performance-driven applications across equine, veterinary and other animal care settings.

“Our patented technology makes this the first system of its kind to deliver both depth and precision without compromise,” Paulley said.

The 10th MagnaCon – the world’s largest medical recovery and health optimization conference for people and animals – kicked off Wednesday in Louisville. It brings together global leaders in wellness, recovery and performance for three days of education, hands-on training, live demonstrations, business-building workshops and interactive Q&A sessions.

About the MagnaWave Family of Brands

Founded in 2006 and based in Louisville, Ky., MagnaWave PEMF is a global leader in pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology, serving practitioners across equine, veterinary and human wellness markets. Rooted in Kentucky’s equine heritage, the med tech company has spent two decades advancing science-backed, non-invasive recovery solutions trusted by professional athletes, medical providers and animal care experts worldwide.

Through its consumer-focused brands, AuraWell and VyFy Wellness Club, MagnaWave has expanded into human health innovation, achieving a major regulatory milestone with the first FDA-cleared, high-powered over-the-counter PEMF devices for home use. Led by CEO Alane Paulley, AuraWell is bringing clinical-grade, pharmaceutical-free recovery technology directly into homes across America.

With a growing global network of more than 5,000 practitioners and a commitment to continuous innovation, the MagnaWave family of brands is shaping the future of recovery – from the barn to the clinic, to the home. Learn more at MagnaWavePEMF.com, AuraWell.com and VyFyKy.com.

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