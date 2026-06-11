Novo Nordisk A/S: IT Security incident at Novo Nordisk

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 June 2026 – Novo Nordisk A/S has identified an IT security incident involving unauthorised access to a limited number of internal IT systems. Upon learning of the incident, we launched an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts, and we are in contact with the relevant authorities.

As part of our response, multiple security measures have been taken, including temporarily taking certain internal IT systems offline to protect our environment. We are working to bring the affected systems back online in a controlled and safe manner; however, we acknowledge this process takes time.

Our core business operations are not impacted and remain up and running.

While our investigation and response are ongoing, we have discovered that certain non-public data, including personal data, were copied externally without authorisation. We are informing the impacted parties as appropriate.

Protecting the security and integrity of our systems and delivering reliable products and support to patients remain our highest priorities.

For more information about this incident, including privacy notifications, go to novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com









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