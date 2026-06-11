Toll Brothers at Landmark Community Now Open in Denton, Texas

DENTON, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-Fort Worth area community, Toll Brothers at Landmark, is now open in Denton, Texas. Situated within the sought-after and lifestyle-focused Landmark by Hillwood master plan, this highly anticipated community offers an impressive selection of modern home designs and access to a robust collection of amenities. The Sales Center is now open at 8109 Prairie Park Blvd in Denton.

Toll Brothers at Landmark features single-family homes with versatile single- and two-story floor plans on 60-foot-wide home sites. Home shoppers can select from a variety of designs offering 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $600,000s.





Located just twenty minutes from downtown Denton, Toll Brothers at Landmark provides convenient access to major commuter routes including Interstate 35E, Interstate 35W, and Highway 114. The community is also close to exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Denton, Highland Village, Northlake, and Flower Mound.

"Toll Brothers at Landmark offers the perfect blend of luxury home designs and a vibrant community setting," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. "Home shoppers will enjoy a convenient location, access to resort-style amenities in this lifestyle-focused master planned community, and the opportunity to personalize every detail of their Toll Brothers home."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The resort-style community includes an onsite amenity center, walking and biking trails, parks, an oversized pool, a splash pad, a dog park, open spaces for recreation, STEAM learning parks, future onsite schools, and more.

For more information about Toll Brothers at Landmark, visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas or call 855-289-8656.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a66cd5fb-3eff-47e1-9ae9-e3d465e3c52a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11162a19-713f-4dab-be43-c7ac2888344c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)