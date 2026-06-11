Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Buy a New Luxury Home at Venado Valley in Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is down to its final home for sale in Venado Valley, an exclusive Toll Brothers community located in Carson City, Nevada.





Venado Valley features 40 single-family homes in a private enclave nestled within a picturesque setting on the edge of the Carson Range. The final home for sale is a Scout Modern Craftsman design with 2,337 square feet of living space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage. The home’s thoughtful design includes a covered patio for seamless indoor/outdoor living, well-appointed kitchen, casual dining space, and spacious primary suite with a large walk-in closet and spa-inspired primary bath with free-standing tub. The final home is priced at $750,000.





Venado Valley is conveniently located less than 40 minutes from Lake Tahoe and just minutes from Carson City’s historic downtown, offering easy access to nearby shops, restaurants, and outdoor recreation.

"Venado Valley embodies the perfect balance of luxury and small-town charm in a scenic mountain setting," said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "With only one home remaining, this is the final opportunity for home shoppers to join this extraordinary community."





The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 1693 Venado Valley Circle in Carson City and is open by appointment only. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 855-400-8655 or visit VenadoValley.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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