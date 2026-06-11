FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

BOARD CHANGES

11 JUNE 2026

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2026, Michael Gray has retired from the Board with effect from that date. The Board acknowledges and thanks Michael for his valuable contribution to the Company since his appointment in February 2017.

Kavita Patel has been appointed as Chair of the Company with effect from 11 June 2026 and will continue as Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Following her appointment as Chair, Kavita Patel has stepped down as Chair of the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee. Ian Harris has been appointed to the role with effect from 11 June 2026.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

0203 667 8100