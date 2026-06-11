Twelve Opens America's First Commercial E-Jet® Fuel Plant, Designed by Canadian Engineers

Calgary, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve officially opened AirPlant™ One in Moses Lake, WA, marking a significant milestone for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry: the first commercial-scale plant in the United States to produce E-Jet® SAF, a power-to-liquid fuel made from CO₂, water, and renewable electricity. Vista Projects, the Calgary-based integrated engineering firm that designed the facility, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 10.

The facility uses a power-to-liquid (PtL) process that converts captured carbon dioxide and water into jet-fuel-range hydrocarbons (E-Jet® fuel) using renewable electricity, a pathway that requires no biomass feedstocks. AirPlant™ One is the first of a planned series of commercial facilities, backed by long-term offtake agreements with major customers including Alaska Airlines and a book-and-claim SAF agreement with Microsoft.

Vista Projects provided integrated engineering services across the full project lifecycle, including FEED, detailed engineering, value improvement, owner's engineering , procurement support, and on-site construction support. The engagement began with consulting work and expanded to encompass the full engineering scope.

Caption: Scott Mussbacher, CEO of Vista Projects, at the ribbon cutting for AirPlant™ One in Moses Lake, WA, June 10, 2026.

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"Building something for the first time is uniquely challenging. There is no reference plant to lean on, and every interface between systems has to hold up on the first attempt," said Scott Mussbacher , CEO of Vista Projects. "It is also deeply rewarding, especially alongside a partner like the great team at Twelve. AirPlant™ One is proof that a first-of-a-kind CO₂-to-SAF facility can be engineered for scale, built on schedule, and brought to commercial operation on the first attempt. Vista is proud to have played a part in this transformative project."

"Vista Projects brought the right mindset to a genuinely hard problem: building something that had never been built before,” said Nicholas Flanders, CEO & Co-founder of Twelve. “AirPlant™ One is the result — an operating plant producing E-Jet® and E-Naphtha™ from CO₂, water and renewable electricity, right here in Washington State. We're proud to have had Vista as a partner in building it."

Caption (L-R): Nicholas Flanders, CEO & Co-founder of Twelve and Scott Mussbacher, CEO of Vista Projects, at the ribbon cutting for AirPlant™ One in Moses Lake, WA, June 10, 2026.

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AirPlant™ One is a milestone for Canadian engineering as much as it is for the eSAF industry. Designed end-to-end by a Calgary firm, the facility demonstrates that Canadian engineering expertise is actively enabling the United States' clean energy transition. With SAF policy frameworks advancing on both sides of the border, Vista Projects’ work on AirPlant™ One positions the firm as a proven engineering partner for the generation of power-to-liquid projects now entering development.

Vista Projects has expanded its experience into a growing portfolio of synthetic fuel projects, including a commercial-scale project using the Fischer-Tropsch pathway. "This is an emerging industry, and we are excited to help it scale," said Mussbacher. "We expect to support developers across multiple production pathways, because what these projects really demand is the right mindset and engineering philosophy, and that holds no matter which pathway a developer chooses."

About AirPlant™ One

AirPlant™ One is Twelve's first commercial eManufacturing facility, located on 14 acres of re-purposed industrial land in Moses Lake, Washington. The facility runs on 100% hydropower from the Columbia River, with CO₂ sourced from local ethanol producers. At initial capacity, AirPlant™ One is designed to produce approximately 50,000 gallons of E-Jet® SAF per year, along with E-Naphtha™, a petroleum-free chemical feedstock. E-Jet® SAF meets ASTM D7566 Annex A1 specifications and is drop-in compatible with existing aircraft and airport infrastructure, requiring no modifications. Alaska Airlines will operate regular domestic flights powered by E-Jet® SAF from AirPlant™ One; Microsoft supported the facility's scale-up through its Climate Innovation Fund and a long-term SAF offtake agreement. Learn more at www.twelve.co .

About Vista Projects

Vista Projects is a Calgary-based integrated engineering firm with offices in Houston and Oman. Founded in 1985, Vista has supported clients across North America on complex projects in the energy and clean fuels sectors for over 40 years. The company brings deep multi-disciplinary expertise in all core engineering disciplines, alongside specialized capabilities in pilot plant design, owner's engineering, and digital project execution. Vista's growing SAF practice spans electro-SAF and Fischer-Tropsch pathways, helping developers bridge the gap between technology validation and commercial-scale operation. Learn more at vistaprojects.com .

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