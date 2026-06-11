EUCI Names Kaye Ceille, CEO of Sterling Solutions, Executive of the Year

PHOENIX, Ill., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Solutions , America's leading manufacturer of sustainably-sourced, domestically produced Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kaye Ceille was named Executive of the Year by EUCI at its annual Leadership Conference for Women in Energy. The award recognizes women working in operational, regulatory, and technical energy environments who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, measurable impact, and a commitment to advancing their industry.

Ceille, who joined Sterling in mid-2024, was recognized for her work evolving a 75-year-old, family-run business into a high-performance, growth-oriented organization while deepening the company's commitment to its workforce and its customers.

“Sterling is a company with extraordinary people and a culture defined by innovation, hustle, and service to customers, the community and each other,” said Ceille. “While I am humbled to accept the honor, this recognition really reflects the work of the entire Sterling team. The results we’ve achieved together are a direct product of what happens when you trust your people and align everyone around a shared mission.”

In 2025, Sterling achieved overall revenue growth of nearly 25 percent and more than 40 percent improvement in profitability under Ceille’s leadership. The company produced hundreds of thousands of ground protection and site access mats — double the output of the prior year — and passed a major milestone with the manufacturing of its millionth mat. To support that growth, Sterling restarted production at its Texas facility and added a second shift at its Illinois plant.

Ceille’s leadership helped the sales team land nearly 60 new customers, including leading utilities. Her sponsorship of the company’s Innovation Unit earned Sterling a prestigious Fast Company Innovation By Design Award. She also spearheaded the launch of OwnerUp, a broad-based employee ownership program that gives every eligible Sterling employee a stake in the company’s long-term success The company also hired and onboarded 185 new employees during the period.

“Kaye has made a remarkable impact on Sterling in a short time,” said George Judd, Chairman of the Board of Directors and an Operating Partner at Blue Wolf Capital Partners, Sterling’s investment partner. “She has raised the company to a new level, instilling a growth mindset while remaining true to its values. We are proud of Kaye for this well-deserved recognition.”

Prior to Sterling, Ceille held executive roles at Zipcar, Avis Budget Group and Montway, driving growth and improving profitability at companies ranging from $25 million to $1 billion in revenue. She holds an MBA from Loyola University and a BA in business administration from St. Norbert College.

Ceille currently serves on the Board of Directors of Ignite , a Chicago-based nonprofit that supports youth experiencing homelessness, and is a former National Director for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

About the EUCI Leadership Conference for Women in Energy

EUCI’s Leadership Conference for Women in Energy is a high-impact leadership development experience that combines practical, skills-based training with meaningful industry recognition. Designed for women working in operational, regulatory, and technical energy environments, the conference equips attendees with real-world leadership tools while celebrating the women driving progress across the industry. EUCI has produced focused conferences, seminars, workshops, and courses for rapidly evolving industries for more than 35 years and is one of only a few conference producers in North America authorized to provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). For more information, visit www.euci.com .

About Sterling Solutions

Sterling is America’s leading manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our line of TerraLam CLT products is sustainably-sourced and domestically produced at our commercial-scale plants in Illinois and Texas.

Our Site Access unit provides full-service matting and bridging solutions to the utility, civil, and commercial construction industries, including Site Access Planning, Environmental Compliance, and other consulting services. In some markets, we offer Right of Way Site Preparation and Restoration, Access Road & Pad Construction, Staging & Laydown Yards.

Our Structural unit delivers cost-effective, pre-fabricated mass timber and hybrid structural systems complemented by exceptional technical expertise and project management, making mass timber accessible to the wider AEC industry.

For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered sustainable solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the risk and environmental impact of industrial, commercial and residential construction projects. More information is available at www.sterlingsolutions.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11a10fe-a498-4a92-a1f3-948832220762