Washington, District of Columbia, United States, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. — America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Congressional Champions Awards are Rep. Tony Wied (R-Wis.) and Rep. Kim Schrier, MD (D-Was.). This recognition, a cornerstone of ABC’s Act for Blood Program, honors legislators who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting the U.S. blood supply and advocating for community blood centers and blood donation. Both members of Congress will be honored during ABC’s 2026 Blood Advocacy Week, an annual initiative that unites more than 100 stakeholders to advocate for policies that highlight the importance of blood for patients, communities, and the healthcare system.



“America’s Blood Centers is proud to recognize Congressman Wied and Congresswoman Schrier MD as our 2026 Congressional Champions. Their unwavering support for independent community blood centers and their dedication to ensuring a safe and strong blood supply exemplifies extraordinary leadership,” said Kate Fry, MBA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of America’s Blood Centers. “We look forward to continuing our work with these members of Congress and building more champions to help address the challenges facing our blood supply and promote the importance of blood donation across the country.”



“I am incredibly honored to be named one of America’s Blood Centers' 2026 Congressional Champions,” said Congressman Wied (WI-08). “At a time when our nation's blood supply has reached critical lows, we must do everything we can as elected officials to not only raise awareness but pass meaningful legislation to ensure blood remains available to every patient in need. I look forward to continuing to work with local and national blood centers to find new ways to strengthen and increase our nation’s blood supply, and I will always remain a partner in that effort.”



“As a doctor, I know how important donated blood products are to helping patients and saving lives,” said Congresswoman Schrier, M.D. (WA-08). “I am grateful for the work America’s Blood Centers, BloodWorks Northwest, and blood centers across the country are doing to keep Americans safe and healthy. I look forward to continuing to support their work in Congress to ensure centers are able to help patients and connect providers with blood products where they are needed, when they are needed.”



About America’s Blood Centers

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member 1 organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit: www.AmericasBlood.org.



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