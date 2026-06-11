Primeadine® Longevity Supplement Named Wellness Innovation of the Year in the 2026 Mindful Awards

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Healthspan announced today that Primeadine® , its line of whole-food spermidine supplements sourced from Japan, has been named Wellness Innovation of the Year in the 2026 Mindful Awards.

The annual Mindful Awards honor standout products and brands across the consumer packaged goods industry, with entries evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts. Primeadine was recognized for bringing spermidine and its role in longevity science into the mainstream wellness conversation.

Spermidine is a naturally occurring compound that supports autophagy, the body’s cellular renewal process. Autophagy has emerged as one of the most important areas of longevity and healthy aging research yet remains relatively unfamiliar to many consumers.





“When I discovered the emerging research on spermidine and cellular renewal, I immediately recognized its potential to change how we think about aging,” said Leslie Kenny, founder and CEO of Oxford Healthspan. “We created Primeadine to make that science part of everyday wellness, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that mission recognized with the Mindful Award for Wellness Innovation of the Year.”

Primeadine products are developed using premium, food-derived ingredients, rather than synthetic sources.

Primeadine® Original delivers naturally occurring spermidine from concentrated Japanese wheat germ extract.

delivers naturally occurring spermidine from concentrated Japanese wheat germ extract. Primeadine® GF combines naturally occurring spermidine from a unique strain of chlorella with citrus peel and turmeric, all grown in Okinawa, Japan.

combines naturally occurring spermidine from a unique strain of chlorella with citrus peel and turmeric, all grown in Okinawa, Japan. Primeadine® Original Powder offers a delicious, powdered format for use in smoothies and shakes.



Founded by Kenny following her own recovery journey from severe autoimmune diseases and infertility, Oxford Healthspan combines premium Japanese sourcing with a commitment to scientific rigor and consumer education. The award comes on the heels of Primeadine® GF being named a finalist in the 2026 NEXTY Awards, one of the natural products industry’s most respected honors.

Additional information about the 2026 Mindful Awards and this year’s winners is available at mindfulawards.com .

To learn more about Primeadine and Oxford Healthspan’s approach to healthy aging, visit oxfordhealthspan.com .

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, whole-food longevity supplements grounded in rigorous global research and modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow Oxford Healthspan on Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ff5bb7-b9e7-4279-a224-86753a23f573