Increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

Paris, France – June 11, 2026 – By an amendment signed today to its liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on February 14, 2019, and amended by a first addendum effective August 13, 2024 (the “Agreement”), Atos has increased the resources allocated to the implementation of the Agreement from €2 million to €4 million. All other provisions of the Agreement remain unchanged and continue to apply in full, in particular those relating to the conditions or circumstances leading to the suspension or termination of the Agreement.

The increase in the resources allocated to the Agreement has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR Regulation”), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing the MAR Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for its maintenance, termination or modification, Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

As of June 10, 2026, the resources allocated to the Liquidity Agreement were as follows:

5,000 Atos shares

€1,378,930.88

Following the increase in resources, the liquidity account comprises:

5,000 Atos shares

€3,829,700.00

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atosgroup.com

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

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