Ally Medical ER Opens Its Doors in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room officially opened Ally Medical ER Frisco on June 9, 2026, at 5600 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75033. The new location brings 24/7 emergency care to Frisco, a city of more than 247,000 residents that has seen rapid population growth over the past decade.

Frisco has earned its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in Texas. Young families, corporate relocations, and a booming youth sports culture have shaped a city that’s as active as it is ambitious. For a community that moves this fast, having world-class emergency care nearby isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Ally Medical ER Frisco is now here to meet that need.

“Frisco is one of the most dynamic cities in the country, and the families here deserve emergency care that matches that energy,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room. “Opening here isn’t just an expansion, it’s a long-term commitment to this community, and we’re proud to finally be a part of it.”

Exemplary Care

Ally Medical ER Frisco is open every hour of every day, with no appointments needed. Every visit includes:

Little to no wait times from the moment patients walk in

Board-certified emergency physicians and tenured clinical staff on-site at all times

Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment





Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that’s grounded in the communities they serve.

Conditions Ally Medical ER Frisco Treats

Ally Medical ER Frisco treats a full range of emergency conditions, including:

Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries

Lacerations and wound care



On-Site Capabilities

Every visit at Ally Medical ER Frisco is supported by:

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

In-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results

On-site pharmacy





Financial Assistance and Information

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress. Those needing additional support can access financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

media@allymedical.com

allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8bd4412-f69b-4f0e-96fb-8ee18cbf95f6