Trivver Launches In-Game Advertising Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trivver, a platform for immersive advertising measurement and monetization, today announced the launch of its PlayCanvas SDK on Google Cloud Marketplace. The release marks the company’s first commercial deployment of infrastructure designed to integrate measurable, interactive brand experiences directly into gameplay environments without interrupting the player experience.

The SDK enables developers building with PlayCanvas — an open-source, browser-based game engine — to deploy “AI Gateways”: interactive in-world brand experiences that players can voluntarily engage with during gameplay. For example, in a racing game, a branded garage, vehicle, or destination can become part of the environment, allowing players to unlock in-game rewards through optional interaction rather than disruptive ad interruptions.

Unlike traditional advertising formats that pause or overlay gameplay, Trivver’s platform is designed to integrate monetization directly into immersive game environments while maintaining player flow and engagement.

The platform leverages generative AI, including Google’s Gemini models, to personalize branded experiences in real time based on gameplay context and player interaction signals. Trivver’s advertising measurement framework is aligned with IAB and MRC standards, bringing standardized engagement metrics and measurable interaction analytics to immersive gaming and Spatial AI environments.

By launching on Google Cloud Marketplace, Trivver enables PlayCanvas developers to integrate immersive monetization infrastructure with minimal deployment friction. SDK support for Unreal Engine and Unity is currently in development.

“Gaming, AI, and immersive environments are converging rapidly,” said Joel LaMontagne, CEO and Founder of Trivver. “We built this platform to give developers monetization tools that do not compromise the player experience, while giving brands measurable engagement inside digital environments rather than advertising layered on top of them.”

“Trivver’s approach addresses a meaningful challenge for game developers seeking monetization alternatives that seamlessly blend into the gameplay experience,” said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Strategic Industries at Google Cloud. “Making the SDK available through Google Cloud Marketplace lowers the barrier for developers to evaluate and deploy immersive monetization infrastructure.”

“PlayCanvas is designed for high-performance interactive experiences that run seamlessly across devices and platforms,” said Will Eastcott, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayCanvas. “Trivver’s integration model aligns with where web-based gaming and immersive engagement are heading.”

Availability

Trivver’s PlayCanvas SDK is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

More information is available at:

www.trivver.com

About Trivver

Trivver provides infrastructure for advertising measurement and monetization across immersive digital environments, including games, augmented reality, and Spatial AI ecosystems. The company’s platform transforms in-world objects and environments into measurable, interactive advertising and commerce experiences.

Media Contact

media@trivver.com