Human Continuum Closes Over $5 Million in Seed Round Funding to Support the Development of its Integrated Exosome-Based Therapeutic Longevity Platform

Jupiter, F.L., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Continuum Inc. (“HC” or “the Company”), a developer of platelet-derived and plant-based exosome therapeutics and diagnostics, today announced that it has closed a $5.13 million seed financing to advance development of its exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics platform focused on longevity and regenerative medicine.

This raise underscores the growing support and shareholder’s backing of Human Continuum’s mission to advance next-generation biologic solutions in addressing a variety of health issues through innovation in exosome therapies.

Figure 1 – Human Continuum Inc. Closes Over $5 Million Seed Funding Round.

The prevalence of ailments such as musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis, which affect more than 60 million adults in the United States alone, reinforces the need for cutting-edge therapies and treatments. HC’s exosome platform seeks to harness the regenerative signals released by platelets, without the cells themselves, offering a minimally invasive, scalable, and standardized approach for regenerative medicine. In parallel, its development of topical exosome dermatologic formulations, point-of-care exosome diagnostic technology and an exosomal biomarker panel for longitudinal monitoring of orthopedic diseases, produce a comprehensive platform to support human health and longevity.

Figure 2 - Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Office (left) alongside Dr. Omar K. Sial, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (right) of Human Continuum.

“Human Continuum reflects not only our identity as a company but the foundation of our mission: advancing long-term health and longevity,” said Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Human Continuum. “The support our shareholders have demonstrated through this raise is critical to that mission and the work ahead of us. The capital will allow us to move forward on several key fronts, including expanding our technical team and strengthening our research and development capabilities. We are focused on ensuring HC is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to this exciting sector.”

“This raise represents a meaningful step forward for the Company and will allow us to accelerate the development of a fully integrated exosome-based therapeutics platform,” said Dr. Omar K. Sial, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Human Continuum. “The timing is significant, as we are making tangible progress across several key development pipelines. We are grateful for the continued confidence our shareholders have placed in the Company and in the scientific excellence underpinning our team’s work.”

Figure 3 - Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Office (near) alongside Dr. Omar K. Sial, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (far) of Human Continuum.

About Human Continuum Inc.

Human Continuum Inc. is developing a platform of exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics spanning longevity, orthopedics, aesthetics, and dermatology. Our lead program is being developed to investigate regenerative signaling pathways intended to evaluate effects on inflammatory biomarkers.

Beyond this, we are advancing:

Investigational Device for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery.

for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery. Topical plant-derived exosome formulations for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings.

for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings. Point-of-care diagnostics for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers.

for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers. Exosomal biomarker panels to aid early diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring of orthopedic disease.

For more corporate information please visit: www.hcontinuum.com

For further Human Continuum information, please contact:

Email: Info@hcontinuum.com

Business Tel: 877-484-8626

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Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Human Continuum Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive platform of exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics spanning longevity, orthopedics, aesthetics, and dermatology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the FDA; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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