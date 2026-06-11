Rogers Sugar Announces Ratification of Collective Agreement at Montréal Refinery

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Company” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today announced that “Le Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de Sucre Lantic – CSN”, the main bargaining unit representing the majority of employees at its Montréal refinery has ratified a new five-year agreement.

The Montréal refinery employs about 240 unionized workers. Over the past few months, the Company and the union have met on several occasions with the objective of reaching a new collective agreement. The previous agreement expired on May 31, 2026.

“The ratification of this five-year agreement is a positive outcome for everyone at the Montréal refinery,” said Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Sugar. "We are committed to a stable and productive working environment, and this agreement reflects that shared interest. This new agreement will anchor our continued commitment to our customers and support the completion our LEAP project, strengthening our position as a leading supplier to the Canadian food industry."

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic’s sugar products are mainly marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of Lantic Maple Inc. (formerly known as The Maple Treat Corporation) and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. Lantic Maple Inc. operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec, and in Websterville, Vermont. Lantic Maple Inc. products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and sold under various brand names. For more information about Rogers please visit our website at www.LanticRogers.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Tel: (514) 940-4350

investors@lantic.ca

Website: www.lanticrogers.com