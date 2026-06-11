WORLDLINE : 2026 General meeting - Press release

Annual General Meeting

of June11, 2026

Paris - La Défense, June 11, 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, held its Annual General Meeting today, chaired by Mr. Wilfried Verstraete in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to them by the Board of Directors, including in particular:

the annual and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended

December 31, 2025;

December 31, 2025; the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Thierry Sommelet as director for a period of three years;

the early renewal of the terms of office of Ms. Nazan Somer Özelgin and Ms. Sylvia Steinmann as directors for a period of three years.





Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors is now composed of 12 directors, including two employee directors. Excluding employee directors, the Board comprises 60% independent directors, 40% women, and 70% international directors.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the new structure of its Committees:

Audit Committee: Rodolfo Savitzky (Chair), Sylvia Steinmann, Nazan Somer Özelgin, and Daniel Schmucki;

Rodolfo Savitzky (Chair), Sylvia Steinmann, Nazan Somer Özelgin, and Daniel Schmucki; Risks Committee: Nazan Somer Özelgin (Chair), Jérôme Grivet, Rodolfo Savitzky, and Daniel Schmucki;

Nazan Somer Özelgin (Chair), Jérôme Grivet, Rodolfo Savitzky, and Daniel Schmucki; Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Wilfried Verstraete (Chair), Agnès Park, Thierry Sommelet, and Sébastien Lacroix;

Wilfried Verstraete (Chair), Agnès Park, Thierry Sommelet, and Sébastien Lacroix; Technology and Transformation Committee: Sylvia Steinmann (Chair), Mette Kamsvåg, Jérôme Grivet, and Thierry Sommelet;

Sylvia Steinmann (Chair), Mette Kamsvåg, Jérôme Grivet, and Thierry Sommelet; SER Committee: Agnès Park (Chair), Sylvia Steinmann, and Stephan Van Hellemont.





The Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation paid or awarded in respect of the 2025 financial year to:

Mr. Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and

Mr. Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Chief Executive Officer as of March 1, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the 2026 compensation policies for corporate officers.

Detailed voting results, quorum as well as the full recording of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company’s website: General meeting of shareholders | Worldline Global

Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Worldline, stated: “At today’s Annual General Meeting, our shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted for their approval, demonstrating their confidence in the Group’s strategy and ongoing transformation, particularly its refocus on European payments and its strategic direction. The evolution of the structure and composition of the Board committees, notably through the creation of a Technology and Transformation Committee and a separate Risks Committee, will strengthen our ability to support the execution of North Star 2030 and restore sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. Worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

César Zeitouni

E cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

E virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

or

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

E teamworldline@taddeo.fr

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