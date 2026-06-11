Eightfold AI Announces Winners of its 2026 Pathfinder Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the winners of its 2026 Pathfinder Awards , recognizing organizations and individuals driving transformational change in HR and redefining the talent experience through the use of talent intelligence, agentic AI, and other innovations.

Presented at Cultivate , Eightfold's flagship talent and AI event, the Pathfinder Awards celebrate the visionaries, innovators, and talent leaders who are charting new ways forward in work. This year's finalists and winners were selected from customer submissions highlighting measurable business outcomes, innovative workforce strategies, and the strategic application of Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform to address complex talent challenges at scale.

“As organizations navigate rapid change driven by AI, the most successful leaders are rethinking how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed,” said Varun Kacholia, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Eightfold AI. “This year’s Pathfinder Award winners are setting a new standard for skills-based workforce transformation, demonstrating how innovative talent strategies can deliver measurable impact for people and the business.”

2026 Pathfinder Organizations – Finalists and Winners

Talent Attraction

This award honors organizations achieving exceptional results in hiring top talent through innovative strategies, advanced technology, and inclusive practices that exceed traditional recruitment models and drive organizational success.

North America

Morgan Stanley (Winner)

Albemarle

Keurig Dr Pepper



EMEA / APAC

STMicroelectronics (Winner)

International SOS

Kering



Career Compass

This award celebrates organizations excelling in strategic talent management, fostering growth, empowering employees, and building a future-ready workforce through continuous development, leadership cultivation, and workforce alignment with business goals.

North America

Salesforce (Winner)

General Dynamics Information Technology

EMEA / APAC

UNIQA Insurance Group (Winner)

Arcadis

Wipro



AI Innovation

This award honors organizations turning the future of work into a reality by moving beyond basic automation to embrace agentic AI as a Digital Worker.

Mercado Libre (Winner)

Quality Automotive Services

Softtek



Workforce Innovation

This award recognizes public sector organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in facilitating workforce mobility, talent sharing, and skill development across agencies or departments.

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Employment and Training Division (Winner)

British Council

New York State Department of Labor



Pathfinder of the Year

This award celebrates the visionary leaders who drive transformative initiatives and innovative talent strategies, prioritize people and skills, demonstrate forward-thinking leadership that drives impactful workforce outcomes, and inspire the HR community through thought leadership.

Jessica Crews, Keurig Dr Pepper (Winner)

Cristina Anculescu, UNIQA Insurance Group

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai