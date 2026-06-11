Cricut Defines Its Next Era as a Creativity Platform





SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. today announced a new brand positioning as a creativity platform — an integrated ecosystem powered by Cricut Design Space® and designed to help people turn ideas into meaningful, personalized items.

This move reflects a broader shift in how people approach creativity today. As consumers are looking for more personal ways to express themselves, connect with others, and celebrate life’s moments through creativity, Cricut is evolving its brand to meet this demand. The company is moving beyond awareness of its smart cutting machines to more fully reflect the power of its creativity platform, an integrated ecosystem of products and services that work together to help more people fit creativity into their everyday lives.

At the center of that ecosystem is Cricut Design Space®, the software that powers the Cricut experience. Available on desktop and mobile, Design Space helps users move from idea to a finished project with ease and confidence, making personalized creation feel more approachable for beginners and more powerful for experienced makers.

The new brand positioning is brought to life through “Think It. Make It. Cricut.™”, a global brand campaign that celebrates the simple, powerful truth at the heart of the Cricut brand: if you can think of an idea, Cricut can help you turn it into something personal. The campaign highlights how Cricut makes it easier than ever for anyone to create personalized items for real life and the moments that matter.

“At Cricut, we have always believed that creativity should feel accessible, personal, and empowering,” said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut. “People are looking for more personal ways to connect and express who they are. This next chapter is about clearly expressing what Cricut has become: a creativity platform that helps turn ideas into meaningful, tangible creations. We see a real cultural shift happening, and Cricut is built for that moment.”

The new brand spot starts with a simple question: “What can you do with Cricut?” It invites anyone who likes to create to reconsider who Cricut is for and what’s possible to make. Through everyday scenarios and approachable creative wins, the campaign reinforces that Cricut is not only for expert crafters — it’s for anyone who wants to make something personal.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Think It. Make It. Cricut.” will roll out across key marketing channels including streaming TV, paid social, web, and more, beginning June 11th, 2026, with additional campaign extensions rolling out through the remainder of the year.

For more information, visit cricut.com.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut Design Space is the software experience that powers Cricut’s ecosystem of products and services. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy™ family — accompanied by an extensive line of Cricut heat presses. like Cricut EasyPress®, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing products and services, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Press Contact

Cricut PR

pr@cricut.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9323130d-8a86-459c-8f01-cab57662ba76