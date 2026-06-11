Canon U.S.A., Inc. Convenes Higher Education Leaders at Historic Fenway Park for “The Next Play” Leadership Forum

Melville, NY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions and a longstanding supporter of higher education and its institutions, recently hosted "The Next Play at Fenway," an exclusive leadership forum at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The inaugural event brought together senior executives from colleges and universities nationwide for thought leadership discussions, peer networking and strategic conversations focused on the future of higher education and the rapidly evolving campus technology landscape.

A featured keynote discussion between former Dartmouth College CIO Mitch Davis and former MIT CIO Mark Sills explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping higher education—from student engagement and learning experiences to administrative operations and institutional strategy.

"Colleges and universities play a critical role in developing the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers, and Canon is proud to support that mission," said Mason Olds, executive vice president, Business Partner Group President, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Higher education remains a strategic focus for Canon, and The Next Play at Fenway reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue around the opportunities and challenges facing institutions today. We were honored to bring together such an accomplished group of higher education leaders to share insights and explore what comes next for the industry."

Throughout the event, attendees engaged in candid discussions about the growing impact of AI across campus environments. Conversations highlighted both the opportunities and challenges associated with AI adoption, including the importance of thoughtful implementation, institutional alignment, data security and student privacy. Participants also emphasized the need for trusted technology partners that can help institutions navigate change while integrating solutions into existing campus ecosystems.

"AI is reshaping everything from how students learn to how institutions operate behind the scenes. What made today's conversation so valuable was the willingness of leaders to engage openly with both the opportunities and complexities ahead," said Davis. "Canon created a unique forum for higher education leaders to exchange ideas, learn from one another and discuss the issues that will define the future of our institutions."

The event also reinforced Canon's ongoing commitment to higher education through both technology solutions and community engagement initiatives. Examples showcased during the event included Canon’s University Inkjet Program (UIP), support for the University of Miami's Females in Natural Sciences (F.I.N.S.) program, Drexel University's Writers Room and TRIPOD residency program, which promote student engagement, learning and community impact.

Canon offers colleges and universities a broad portfolio of solutions designed to streamline operations, improve collaboration, protect sensitive information and support student success. These offerings include office and production print solutions, ID card and label printing, large-format graphics, workflow automation, document management, broadcast television cameras and equipment, security solutions and managed IT services through its partnership with Supra ITS.

To learn more about Canon’s work with higher education institutions, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/business/industries/education-higher-ed

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. Footnote1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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