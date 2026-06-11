JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Announces Over $350,000 in New Grants

PASO ROBLES, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery has awarded new grants totaling more than $350,000 in support for nonprofit organizations and educators across North San Luis Obispo County through its 2026 Community Grants program.

This year, over $300,000 will be distributed to local nonprofits to strengthen services in mental health, sports and recreation, healthcare access, and youth enrichment. An additional $50,000 will be awarded through classroom grants, helping teachers fund essential supplies, musical instruments, books, and enrichment activities that support student-centered learning. Since its inception in 2013, the JUSTIN Community Grants program has directed more than $2.5 million in funding to local nonprofits and classrooms.

“We are committed to supporting the people and organizations that make Paso Robles stronger,” said Molly Scott, senior director of grower and community relations at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “Through our Community Grants program, we target investments where it can make the most difference, and we’re particularly proud to support organizations and educators expanding opportunity and delivering essential community resources that help this region thrive.”

Funding from this year’s program will support a variety of community initiatives, including:

“Our goal is to ensure every student has the opportunity to participate, regardless of their circumstances,” said Brad Pawlowski, assistant superintendent, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. “With support from the JUSTIN Community Grants program, we’re able to remove financial and geographic barriers and expand access to high-quality sports clinics that foster both physical growth and personal development.”

The full list of 2026 JUSTIN Community Grants recipients includes: Adelaida Historic Foundation; Adventist Health Central Coast Foundation; Applause Children’s Theater; Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health; Community Counseling Center (CCC) of San Luis Obispo County; Estrella Warbird Museum; Paso Robles Joint Unified School District; SLO Noor Foundation; Templeton Recreation Department; Templeton Recreation Foundation; and Tolosa Children’s Dental Center.

Grant recipients are selected by a committee of JUSTIN employees who review applications for local projects that deliver tangible benefits to the greater Paso Robles community. Applications open annually in January.

For more information about the JUSTIN Community Grants program, visit https://www.justinwine.com/grants/community. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN Tasting Room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s tasting rooms, online store, or to Members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.JUSTINwine.com. To learn more about our corporate social responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

Media Contact: Ellie.Mojica@wonderful.com; 310-562-9547