Priority Partners Receives Inaugural “Impact of Excellence Award”

HANOVER, Md., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Partners, one of Maryland’s largest Medicaid managed care organizations, received the inaugural “Impact of Excellence Award” from Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The “Impact of Excellence Award” was established by Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church to recognize corporations and nonprofit organizations making a lasting difference in the lives of Anne Arundel County residents through restoration, compassion, and community-centered service.





Priority Partners was selected for the award in recognition of its efforts to reduce food insecurity and expand access to health care services for low-income individuals and families in Anne Arundel County. The award cited two signature initiatives: the Priority Partners Cupboards Project, which places free self-serve mini-pantries in underserved Maryland neighborhoods, and its ongoing work connecting Medicaid members with health care services at no or low cost.

“Being recognized by Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church means a great deal to us, because this award comes directly from the community we are here to serve,” said Ed Kumian, CEO of Priority Partners. “Food insecurity and barriers to health care are deeply connected challenges for many Maryland families, and our Cupboards Project and member programs are designed to address both. This recognition affirms that our work is making a real difference in people’s lives and motivates us to do even more.”

Launched in 2021, Priority Partners’ Cupboards Project has placed ten free-standing mini-pantries across Maryland neighborhoods, including one installed at Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church in Glen Burnie, Maryland in December 2025. Operating under the motto “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can,” the custom-built pantries provide free healthy food and nutrition resources to remote and underserved communities. The project also includes three “Club on the Go” mobile pantries that extend the program’s reach further into the communities Priority Partners serves.

“Priority Partners has demonstrated what true community partnership looks like,” said Ronnie Mills, a member of the Board of Directors of Living Word Seventh-day Adventist Church. “Their commitment to addressing both physical and health care needs has positively impacted countless lives in Anne Arundel County. We are honored to recognize their extraordinary service and dedication.”

The award was presented during the church’s Community Guest Day program on Saturday, May 23, 2026, which also featured guest speaker Orlan Johnson, Director of Public Affairs and Religious Liberty for the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists and a former member of the Obama Administration.

Learn more about the Priority Partners Cupboards Project, including locations of all 10 pantries at PPMCO.org/CupboardsProject.

About Priority Partners

Priority Partners is one of nine managed care organizations authorized by the state of Maryland to provide health care services for over 330,000 Medicaid, Maryland Children’s Health Program (MCHP) and Medical Assistance for Families recipients. Priority Partners is owned by Johns Hopkins Health Plans and the Maryland Community Health System. The mission is to provide high-value health care services that optimize individual wellness, improve community health and maintain the strength and viability of the plan. Learn more at ppmco.org.

Contact: Kris Moody Strategic Communications Manager Johns Hopkins Health Plans Email: kmoody@jhhp.org Phone: 410-762-5261

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/905b18ee-5c44-4324-b571-834a4cde0b01