Mama Bird's Kids Liquid Multi+ Named Kids Vitamin of the Year in 2026 Mindful Awards

DENVER, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama Bird® , a brain-first nutrition brand designed for the First 1000 Days and beyond, today announced that its Kids Liquid Multi+ has received the 2026 Mindful Award for Kids Vitamin of the Year.





The annual awards program recognizes standout products and brands across the consumer packaged goods industry. This year's competition attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, with entries evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts.

Created by board-certified neurologist and mom Dr. Mika Gupta, Mama Bird Kids Liquid Multi+ is formulated to help support learning, focus, mood, and cognitive development through bioavailable, brain-ready nutrition.

Designed for children ages 1 and up, it delivers methylated forms of folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6 – nutrients in a form kids can readily absorb, in an easy-to-take liquid available in Strawberry and Tropical flavors.

“We created Mama Bird to help parents support their children's development with confidence,” said Dr. Gupta. “We’re honored that our Kids Liquid Multi+ has been recognized by the Mindful Awards and proud to provide families with products designed to support lifelong brain health from the very beginning.”

At Mama Bird, the mission is to support lifelong brain health through clean, science-backed vitamins. The company offers a growing portfolio of supplements spanning pregnancy, postpartum, infancy, childhood, and adulthood, all designed around a brain-first approach to nutrition for the First 1000 Days and beyond.

The First 1000 Days – from conception through a child's second birthday – is a key window of brain development. Mama Bird develops their formulas around this science, giving families nutrition to support how a brain actually grows and thrives.

Mama Bird Kids Liquid Multi+ is available now at lovemamabird.com . For more information about the 2026 Mindful Awards and this year’s winners, visit the Mindful Awards website .

About Mama Bird

Mama Bird is the first supplement brand built around brain-first nutrition for pregnancy, postpartum, childhood, and adulthood. With carefully selected, highly absorbable ingredients that support cognitive wellness, Mama Bird empowers families to nurture bright minds from the very beginning. Learn more at lovemamabird.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

617.838.7327 | lisa@lazpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e472ab9-f30b-4187-bea6-8491664e1458