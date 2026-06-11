CZR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Fertitta Entertainment

MONSEY, N.Y., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR) (“CZR”) for $31.00 per share in cash to Fertitta Entertainment.

The sale price is well below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts before the deal was announced, including:

Steven Pizzella of Deutsche Bank ($35.00 price target)

Daniel Politzer of J.P. Morgan ($35.00 price target)

Steven Wieczynski of Stifel Nicolaus ($35.00 price target)

Lance Vitanza of TD Cowen ($35.00 price target)





If you remain a CZR shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/caesars-entertainment/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the CZR board of directors acted in the best interests of CZR shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to CZR shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com