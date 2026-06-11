SkyBlue Cinematix Enters Türkiye, Bringing Its Global Content, Brand Integration and Entertainment Ecosystem to One of the World’s Leading Production Hubs

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment division of SkyBlue Media Group, today announced its official entry into the Turkish market, marking another major milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy. By establishing its presence in one of the world’s most influential television and film production ecosystems, SkyBlue Cinematix aims to position Türkiye as a strategic hub within its international content and brand integration network.



The company’s expansion into Türkiye further strengthens its footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing its vision of building a borderless content ecosystem that connects Bollywood, Nollywood, K-Content and Turkish productions with international brands, advertisers and strategic partners around the world.



As part of its Türkiye launch, SkyBlue Cinematix has appointed two highly experienced media executives to lead its local operations, effective June 1, 2026.



Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth in Türkiye



Robert Zara has joined the company as Business Director, bringing 38 years of experience across the global media and entertainment industry. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held senior executive positions within multinational media agencies, leading television broadcasters and international content distribution companies. His expertise spans Linear Television, Pay TV, OTT platforms, strategic partnerships and P&L management. Robert Zara is a graduate of Boğaziçi University and is fluent in both English and French.



Onur Sözener has been appointed Head of Sales, bringing more than 15 years of experience in broadcasting, media sales and international content distribution. Prior to joining SkyBlue Cinematix, he spent 15 years in senior leadership positions at CNN TÜRK and most recently served as Head of Sales at Calinos Entertainment, one of Türkiye’s leading global content distributors. He holds a degree in Economics from Istanbul University and completed his Executive MBA at Istanbul Technical University, graduating at the top of his class.



Together, the leadership team combines extensive regional expertise, international commercial experience and strong industry relationships that will support SkyBlue Cinematix’s long-term growth strategy in Türkiye.



Connecting Turkish Content with Global Opportunities



Leveraging its international expertise in content monetization and brand integration, SkyBlue Cinematix aims to create new commercial opportunities for Turkish producers, studios and content creators.



The company’s strategic focus includes:



● In-film and in-content brand integration, seamlessly incorporating local and international brands into premium Turkish productions.

● Native Product Placement solutions that enable brands to engage audiences beyond traditional advertising formats.

● Narrative-driven brand storytelling, integrating commercial partnerships naturally into scripted entertainment while creating additional revenue opportunities for producers.

● Global content monetization through international distribution strategies, cross-border partnerships and innovative business models without geographical limitations.



Strengthening Cross-Continental Creative Collaboration



Beyond commercial expansion, SkyBlue Cinematix intends to facilitate creative collaboration between Turkish writers, directors and producers and their counterparts in India, South Korea and MENA.



The company believes these collaborations will support the development of globally relevant intellectual property (IP), foster international co-productions and accelerate the creation of scalable entertainment projects with worldwide appeal.



Built on Strong Global Credentials



SkyBlue Cinematix enters the Turkish market backed by significant international experience in content production and brand integration.



In India, the Group recently secured the exclusive brand integration mandate for S.S. Rajamouli’s highly anticipated feature film "Varanasi," working alongside the acclaimed filmmaker behind RRR and Baahubali.

SkyBlue Cinematix Enters Türkiye

In Africa, through SkyBlue Cinematix Nigeria, the company has expanded its regional footprint by launching a major cross-continental feature film starring Nollywood actress Nancy Isime, connecting Anglophone and Francophone African storytelling with global distribution opportunities.



Chairman’s Statement



Commenting on the company’s expansion into Türkiye, Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Chairman of SkyBlue Media Group, said:



"SkyBlue Cinematix is a global content engine. Our success in India alongside S.S. Rajamouli, combined with our recent expansion into Nollywood and South Korea, has provided a strong blueprint for our international growth strategy. By entering Türkiye, we are establishing our presence in one of the world's most influential storytelling markets. Under the leadership of Robert Zara and Onur Sözener, we are committed to respecting the unique creativity of the Turkish entertainment industry while bringing SkyBlue’s global scale, international partnerships and brand integration expertise to this dynamic market."



Looking ahead, SkyBlue Cinematix is actively exploring partnerships with leading Turkish production companies, content creators, brands and distribution platforms, and welcomes discussions regarding future collaborations, international co-productions and global content initiatives.



About SkyBlue Media Group



Headquartered in Malaysia, SkyBlue Media Group is an international media conglomerate operating across out-of-home advertising, media investments, entertainment and global content commercialization. The Group holds exclusive transit media rights with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and, through SkyBlue Cinematix, continues to build a borderless entertainment ecosystem spanning production, brand integration and worldwide content distribution.



Media & Business Contacts



Robert Zara

Business Director – Türkiye

robert@skybluegroup.com



Onur Sözener

Head of Sales – Türkiye

onur@skybluegroup.com



Location: Istanbul, Türkiye

About SkyBlue Cinematix Pvt Ltd

What Sky Blue Cinematix Does: Film Advertising That Feels Native Discover how we transform brand stories into cinematic experiences. Our strategic approach combines creative storytelling with data-driven insights to maximize your brand's impact in the entertainment ecosystem. Seamless Brand Integration Authentic Audience Connection Multi-Market Reach

Press Inquiries

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani@skybluegroup.com

https://www.skybluecinematix.com/

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