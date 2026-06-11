Beta Bionics (BBNX) Securities Investigation: Johnson Fistel Reviews Investor Losses Following Slower New Patient Start Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX). The investigation concerns whether Beta Bionics or certain of its executive officers made false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose material information, concerning the Company’s growth trends, new patient starts, business outlook, and related operating metrics.

What Should Beta Bionics Investors Do?

If you purchased Beta Bionics securities and suffered losses, you may have legal rights. Investors are encouraged to join the investigation by visiting:

Click Here to Join the Investigation.

For more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Beta Bionics?

The Beta Bionics investigation focuses on investor losses following the Company’s disclosure of slower new patient start growth for the fourth quarter of 2025. New patient starts are an important operating metric for Beta Bionics, and investors may have relied on the Company’s growth trends and public statements when evaluating the Company’s business prospects.

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics announced preliminary, unaudited financial results and key operating metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company reported that new patient starts were expected to be at least 5,581 for the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of at least 36%.

Despite the reported growth, the results were below reported analyst expectations and reflected a significant deceleration from the prior quarter, when Beta Bionics reported 68% year-over-year growth in new patient starts.

If you suffered losses in Beta Bionics securities, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss your legal rights.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com