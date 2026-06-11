Reese Apartments Grand Opening Marks 48 New Affordable Housing Units, Fully Leased in Six Weeks

FELTON, Del., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Development LLC this morning celebrated the grand opening of Reese Apartments, a 48-unit affordable housing community in Felton, Delaware, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Governor Matt Meyer, local leaders, community partners and residents.

Originally breaking ground in 2024, the community reached full occupancy within six weeks, drawing more than 330 applications, underscoring the region’s ongoing housing shortage and strong demand for quality, attainable housing.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create more than just housing. We wanted to build a community that residents would feel proud to call home,” said Danielle Smith, President of Carson Development. “As we open the doors at Reese Apartments, we’re seeing firsthand the impact this community will have across Kent County,”

Located at 130 Reese View Circle, the development offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed for households across a range of income levels. Residences feature energy-efficient appliances, modern finishes, and access to amenities including a community room, walking paths, playground, and planned on-site services.

As part of the grand opening celebration, several local community organizations were also on-site connecting residents with educational resources and support services, highlighting how affordable housing communities can serve as a first point of connection to everyday resources and social support families rely on. The Delaware Food Bank provided information about available food assistance programs and community resources, while Delaware State University’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), hosted a nutritional awareness booth themed “ReThink Your Drink,” educating residents about hidden sugars commonly found in popular beverages and promoting healthier hydration choices.

Construction, led by general contracting and construction management firm Gillis Gilkerson, was finished on schedule in March 2026.

“Completing a project like Reese Apartments takes strong coordination, a shared vision, and a solid commitment to quality from start to finish,” said Robin Steininger, Project Manager at Gillis Gilkerson. “We’re proud to deliver a community that will serve residents well for years to come.”

Infrastructure & Community Impact

Key infrastructure improvements were also made to the surrounding area, including expanded water and sewer capacity and enhanced transit access with a new on-site bus stop. Located along the Route 13 corridor, Reese Apartments improves connectivity to nearby job centers and regional employment opportunities.

“Access to stable housing plays a direct role in the health and economic strength of our communities,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Developments like Reese Apartments support working families, strengthen local economies, and help ensure more Delawareans have the foundation they need to succeed.”

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), Kent County and financing partners through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program have supported the project since its early stages, serving as key partners throughout development.

“Reese Apartments is a great example of how strategic investment and programs such as LIHTC can help solve Delaware’s housing crisis for people across the income spectrum,” said DSHA Director Matthew Heckles. “For every $1 of tax credits invested, we raise a minimum of approximately 90 cents in equity. That allows developers like Carson to build and preserve rental housing, and it creates a priceless investment for all the families who call this modern community home.”

According to state data, Delaware faces a shortage of more than 20,000 affordable housing units, with approximately 50,000 households spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Developments like Reese Apartments help ease pressure in high-demand areas like Kent County while supporting long-term community growth.

Carson Development, the state’s first Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) LIHTC developer, continues to expand access to high-quality affordable housing across the region, with additional projects underway in Newark, Delaware and Chestertown, Maryland.

About Carson Development LLC

Carson Development is a premier real estate developer focused on creating vibrant, engaging communities through innovative residential and commercial projects. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, transformative affordable housing solutions that enhance quality of life. Carson Development is the first and only Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developer in the state of Delaware. Learn more at carsondevco.com.

Media Contact:

Krissy McNeil

Director, PR & Media Relations

krissy@emmesolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f47a5b3d-52ac-455c-b1b9-6864333aa9ae