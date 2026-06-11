Red Post Energy Group and San Bernardino International Airport Authority Sign LOI to Explore Strategic On-Site Power Infrastructure

HOUSTON and SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Red Post Energy Group’s participation in the 5th Annual Leaders in Energy Summit hosted by the San Bernardino International Airport, through its development platform Red Post Energy, LLC, and the San Bernardino International Airport Authority (SBIAA) have signed a Letter of Intent to conduct a feasibility study to analyze and develop a pathway to sustainable and surplus energy capacity sufficient to support the Airport's projected growth and operational requirements.

The proposed project is intended to support long-term airport energy grid resilience by evaluating dedicated on-site power for airport operations while creating additional generation capacity.

As a growing regional aviation and cargo hub with significant infrastructure and economic development priorities, San Bernardino International Airport is uniquely positioned for strategic energy investment. The initiative reflects a shared interest in advancing reliable, scalable infrastructure that supports airport operations, future development, and regional growth.

The announcement aligns with SBIAA’s broader focus on infrastructure, sustainability, grid reliability and economic growth. “This initiative reflects the type of forward-looking infrastructure planning required to support both operational grid resilience and long-term growth,” said Lance Medlin, Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy Group. “We believe airports like San Bernardino can play an important role in the next generation of strategically located energy infrastructure.”

“San Bernardino International Airport continues to invest in infrastructure that supports our long-term mission as a regional aviation gateway and economic engine,” said Mike Burrows, Chief Executive Officer of the San Bernardino International Airport Authority. “This Letter of Intent reflects our commitment to evaluating innovative energy solutions that can strengthen airport operations and support future growth within the Inland Empire.”