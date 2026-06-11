SEGG Media Launches Sports.com Predict on Sports.com as 2026 FIFA World Cup Begins; Sports.com Predict Named Title Sponsor of E1 Team Miami powered by MAGNUS

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) today confirmed that Sports.com Predict is now live on Sports.com, entering the market as global sports attention turns to the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The launch gives SEGG Media a live product inside the Sports.com ecosystem at the start of one of the largest sports moments in the world. Sports.com Predict is designed to bring real-time participation into the sports experience, connecting live events, fan engagement, and prediction-based interaction through Sports.com.

The Company also announced that Sports.com Predict has been named Title Sponsor of E1 Team Miami powered by MAGNUS, integrating the platform into the team’s identity, branding and fan engagement activity across the UIM E1 World Championship, beginning with the E1 Dubrovnik GP. E1 Team Miami is co-owned by Marc Anthony.

“Sports.com Predict is live on Sports.com at the exact moment global sports attention is accelerating,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. “The World Cup begins today, and Sports.com Predict is now in market as we build a new layer of real-time fan participation inside the Sports.com ecosystem.”

The E1 Team Miami title sponsorship extends Sports.com Predict beyond a digital launch and into a live global motorsport environment, including team branding, race activity, content opportunities and fan-facing engagement.

Together, the Sports.com launch and E1 title sponsorship position Sports.com Predict across both digital sports media and live sport. SEGG Media believes this creates a strong early foundation for Sports.com Predict as the Company expands its phased rollout across eligible markets and major sports moments.

“This is the lane we want Sports.com to own,” added Bircham. “A live digital platform, real-world sports visibility, and fan engagement built around the moments people are already watching. Sports.com Predict is live, and this is the beginning of that rollout.”

Sports.com Predict will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks and only in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted.

Additional Sports.com Predict rollout updates are expected to follow.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives, product rollout, market availability, sponsorship integration, fan engagement opportunities and expected future updates, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “expand,” “launch,” “rollout,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, regulatory, operational and commercial considerations in each market in which Sports.com Predict may be made available; the Company’s ability to implement and scale technology, product, sponsorship and marketing initiatives; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and become or remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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