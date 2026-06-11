Why the AI capex cycle may just be beginning

DENVER, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-related capital expenditures continue to skyrocket as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Google race to build next-generation digital technologies. U.S. hyperscalers spent an estimated $400 billion in 2025 and expectations are that spending could approach $700 billion this year. Beyond boosting U.S. GPD, massive investments in AI infrastructure have been the driving force behind the recent rise in stock prices.

The highly concentrated nature of this spending — and the outsized impact it’s having on financial markets — is fueling concerns that any slowdown could burst the proverbial AI bubble. While those concerns have merit, a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange suggests the current cycle of AI investments is far from over.

“Despite the unprecedented amount of capital being deployed and the inherent risks associated with a high degree of market concentration, numerous signs suggest AI infrastructure spending has a long runway,” said Jeff Johnston, lead digital infrastructure economist with CoBank. “The interconnected nature of the AI ecosystem and the circular relationships between participants do present risks, but at this point those risks appear isolated rather than systemic.”

Johnston pointed to strong returns on invested capital, explosive AI application growth and robust supply chain guidance as indicators that AI infrastructure spending is poised to continue. Profitability among players across the entire AI ecosystem including hyperscalers, model developers, semiconductor manufacturers, memory makers and networking companies underpins the sustainability of current capex levels.

Examples of that profitability and return on capital investments abound. NVIDIA recently projected more than $1 trillion in cumulative revenue for its AI GPU chipset business through 2027, a massive increase from approximately $130 billion in 2025. Memory maker Micron, whose products are integral to the AI capex cycle, reported Q2 revenue of $23 billion. That’s a staggering 196% year-over-year increase and well above investor expectations. OpenAI reported earlier this year that its revenue had reached $2 billion per month, up from the estimated $2 billion it delivered for all of 2023.

Additionally, the last few years of AI investment has been foundation building — constructing the infrastructure and large language models that will support the next phase of AI — inference, where developers create AI applications for end users. These new applications are quickly evolving into AI agents that perform tasks and take actions versus simply answering questions like the early AI chatbots.

Anthropic, which develops AI applications for the enterprise market, illustrates the pace of growth. Founded in 2021, Anthropic is now valued at approximately $900 billion. Its revenue run rate, a figure used to estimate annual revenue based on short-term sales, is expected to reach $50 billion by the end of June, up from $30 billion in April and $9 billion at the end of 2025.

Beyond fueling profitability across the AI ecosystem, early evidence suggests AI is already driving meaningful productivity gains across the broader economy even amid weak labor force growth. The U.S. economy grew at 2.1% in 2025 despite anemic job growth, which suggests technology improvements had an outsized impact on GDP growth.

The industry still faces several risks, not the least of which being the interdependence of AI ecosystem participants and the circular nature of deals between industry players. But Johnston said comparisons between today’s environment and the 2000 dot-com era that ultimately led to an economic recession miss key distinctions.

“In 2000, excess capacity in dark fiber networks was the major factor behind the market collapse,” he said. “There is no comparable excess capacity in the AI infrastructure market. Valuations were also generally higher during the dot-com era, and today’s AI companies have far healthier cash flows and more established revenue streams than many technology companies did in 2000. While risks remain, they reflect execution and timing challenges rather than signs of a bubble. Market demand remains very strong.”

Read the report, Why the AI capex cycle may just be beginning.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.