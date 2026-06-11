Clearwave Fiber Supports First Responders Through Third Annual ‘Salute to Service’ Community Initiative

Pooler, GA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed, 100% Fiber Internet services across the Southeast and Midwest, proudly continued its annual Salute to Service initiative, now in its third year, recognizing and supporting first responders across the local communities it serves.

As part of this year’s initiative, Clearwave Fiber hosted appreciation meals for local first responders throughout its service footprint, including firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel. These events provided an opportunity for Clearwave Fiber associates to connect directly with those who serve their communities every day and express appreciation for their dedication.

The Salute to Service initiative reflects Clearwave Fiber’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and to recognizing the individuals who serve and protect the areas across its network. Through localized outreach efforts, the company continues to strengthen its connections within its service areas while highlighting the essential role first responders play in keeping communities safe.

Now in its third consecutive year, the initiative remains an important part of Clearwave Fiber’s broader focus on community involvement, supporting local organizations, and delivering reliable, high-speed Fiber Internet service to customers across its growing network.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 people and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Clearwave Fiber recently announced its merger with Point Broadband, creating a stronger, more capable Fiber Internet provider. Together, the combined organization delivers high-speed, reliable Fiber Internet to residential and business customers across the U.S., with a shared commitment to expanding access in underserved markets. By uniting their expertise and resources, the company is positioned to accelerate growth and serve even more communities with fast, Fiber-based connectivity and best-in-class customer experience and support.

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