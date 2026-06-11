Paar, Melis & Associates Releases 2026 Benchmark Report for Auto Repair Shop Owners

MOUNT AIRY, Md., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paar, Melis & Associates (PMA), the nation's leading accounting and advisory firm serving independent auto repair shops, has released its 2026 PMA Benchmark Report, providing shop owners with exclusive insights into the financial and operational trends shaping the industry.

Based on data collected from auto repair shops across the United States, the annual report examines the key performance indicators, business practices, and emerging trends influencing profitability and long-term growth.

This year's report reveals where the industry's highest-performing shops are finding opportunities for growth and profitability despite ongoing challenges, including rising costs, workforce shortages, and changing vehicle technology. It also uncovers the operational habits, leadership strategies, and business practices that consistently separate top-performing shops from the rest of the field.

"The most successful shop owners aren't necessarily working harder—they're making better decisions with their time, people, and resources," said Hunt Demarest, CPA/ABV, Owner of Paar, Melis & Associates. "This report gives owners an opportunity to compare their business against industry benchmarks and identify where the greatest opportunities for improvement exist."

In addition to benchmarking financial and operational performance, the report explores several issues shaping the future of the auto repair industry, including AI-powered profit discovery and accounts payable optimization (with insights from WickedFile), technician recruitment and retention trends (with data from Promotive), changing vehicle demographics, evolving maintenance patterns, and the growing impact of emerging technologies on independent repair shops.

The PMA Benchmark Report segments data by shop size, region, and specialty, helping owners gain a clearer understanding of how their business compares to similar shops across the country.

To request a copy of the 2026 PMA Benchmark Report, visit https://hubs.ly/Q04kJfNh0.

About Paar, Melis & Associates

Paar, Melis & Associates, owned by CPA Hunt Demarest, is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to serving auto repair shop owners. With decades of industry-specific experience, PMA helps independent shop owners take control of their financials, improve profitability, and plan strategically for long-term success.

Media Contact:

Erin Adero, Marketing Director

info@paarmelis.com

Phone: (240) 924-1234

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73be5ba3-40f9-4944-825c-9abf4583d6a1