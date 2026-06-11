Lone Star Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, Applauds Texas Attorney General Opinion Exposing "Fake" Games of Skill

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, Texas — Lone Star Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, today applauds the recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that draws a clear distinction between legitimate skill-based amusement games and so-called "games of skill" that are slot machines or video gaming terminals masquerading as skill games.

Lone Star Skill games have received successful court decisions, including from the Sixth Appellate District of Texas1, affirming they are legal with outcomes based solely on the skill of the player. An Attorney General’s Opinion cannot and does not overturn an Opinion of a Texas Court. The games described in the memo from the Office of Attorney General refer to illegal slot machines that masquerade as skill games which have not been adjudicated by Texas courts as legal.

"The Attorney General's opinion reaffirms the definition of true games of skill and slot machines that have falsely marketed gambling devices as skill games," said Mike Barley, spokesperson for Pace-O-Matic.

“Lone Star Skill has advocated for a regulatory framework that recognizes the difference between total skill-based entertainment and machines that are based predominantly on chance. The Attorney General's opinion reinforces what responsible operators have long maintained: not every machine labeled a 'skill game' actually is a game of skill.

The standard for a legal skill game in Texas means they are total games of skill, where the outcome is completely dependent on the player's knowledge, strategy, and decision-making. Unfortunately, some have attempted to exploit this distinction by deploying machines that claim to involve skill but actually function like a traditional gambling device."

Lone Star Skill believes the opinion provides important guidance for policymakers, law enforcement officials, and business owners seeking to distinguish between legal, skill-based entertainment and unlawful gambling devices.

Lone Star Skill games are powered by Pace-O-Matic, the leader in the skill-based entertainment industry. Pace-O-Matic operates court-recognized, legally compliant games of skill that support small businesses and fraternal clubs across the state of Texas.

1. In the Court of Appeals Sixth Appellate District of Texas at Texarkana. The State of Texas, Appellant V. 5 Gambling Machines, Appellees. On Appeal from the 336th District Court, Fannin County, Texas, Trial Court No. CV-23-46217