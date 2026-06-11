U.S. Navy’s premier jazz ensemble to perform in Pittsburgh and greater Rochester area

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform a series of free concerts June 18 - 21 in Pittsburgh and the greater Rochester area. The concerts are part of a four-day concert series across Pennsylvania and New York. Performances are free and open to the public, though some require ticket reservations.

For the most up-to-date concert information, including ticketing information, visit the band’s event calendar at: https://www.navyband.navy.mil/events

Audiences can hear the band:

June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, 1815 Metropolitan St.,

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (visit MCG jazz for tickets)

June 18 at 9:30 p.m. at the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, 1815 Metropolitan St.,

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (visit MCG jazz for tickets)

June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rockefeller Arts Center, 1 Symphony Circle

Fredonia, New York

June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Artpark, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston, New York (tickets available at the Artpark Box Office on a first-come, first-served basis)

June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Jazz Festival, East Avenue and Gibbs St.,

Rochester, New York

June 21 at 9:30 p.m. at the Rochester Jazz Festival, East Avenue and Gibbs St.,

Rochester, New York

2026 marks the nation’s 250th birthday, giving jazz and big band fans an even greater cause to celebrate a truly American art form. The concert is a family-friendly event, connecting members of the community to their Navy.

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform the best of big band jazz from WWII swing-era classics by jazz giants Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Thad Jones. The band also highlights the music of legendary vocalists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, as well as unique and exciting original compositions by members of the band.

As the Navy's premier jazz ensemble, the Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for more than 50 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores' mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

Quotes

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free.”

– Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

Quick Facts

The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world

The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group

Navy bands tour throughout the United States and all over the world. Sailors in Navy bands are full-time professional musicians

Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees

Links

Commodores Press Kit

About the Commodores

U.S. Navy Band



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Interviews



Contact the Navy Band Public Affairs office to arrange interviews.

Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments.

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