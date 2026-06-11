NEWH Opens 2027 SOHE Award and $20,000 in Skilled-Trades Scholarships, Putting Hospitality's Builders Center Stage

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every hotel that opens its doors was built by someone: the electricians, pipefitters, HVAC techs, and construction crews who turn renderings into working buildings. NEWH, The Global Hospitality Network, is making sure that work gets recognized — and that the next generation has a way in. Nominations are now open for the 2027 Structures of Hospitality Excellence (SOHE) Award & Scholarship Program.

Now in its third year, the SOHE program recognizes construction excellence in hospitality and invests in the skilled trades professionals who make it possible. Nominations for both the SOHE Award and the SOHE Scholarships will be accepted through October 1, 2026, with honorees recognized on the main stage at ALIS DESIGN+ by Northstar on January 28, 2027.

The SOHE Award

The SOHE Award honors companies that deliver complex hospitality projects with integrity, technical excellence, and a clear commitment to the people and processes behind the build. From major renovations to ground-up developments, it celebrates the firms shaping the physical foundation of hospitality worldwide. The 2026 recipient was HITT Contracting. Nominations are open to construction companies of all sizes working in the hospitality sector.

The SOHE Scholarships

Alongside the award, NEWH is presenting three scholarships totaling up to $20,000 to support students training for careers in hospitality construction and the skilled trades. Eligible programs include construction, electrical, plumbing, pipe trades, HVAC, and related building and technical disciplines. To qualify, candidates must be actively enrolled in a certificate or technical diploma program — focused on construction, electrical, pipe trades, HVAC, or other fields tied to building and maintaining hospitality properties — and must demonstrate financial need along with a minimum 2.0 GPA or equivalent.

"NEWH has always believed in the full spectrum of people who make hospitality possible, and the SOHE program is how we put that belief into action. Trade professionals are essential to this industry and deserve to be recognized and supported at the highest level," said Chris Tucker, CEO, NEWH.

"The SOHE Award represents exactly the kind of industry recognition that elevates the entire hospitality construction community. We are proud to support a program that honors the teams and tradespeople who bring these remarkable properties to life," said Michelle Finn, Vice President Design & Construction Products and Services, ALIS DESIGN+ by Northstar.

2027 Award Judges

The 2027 SOHE Award will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of hospitality construction industry leaders:

Fred Brandstrader, Vice President Construction and Capital Expenditures, Hyatt

Peter Lanfranchi, Senior Vice President, HITT Contracting

Suzanne Saunders, SVP Design & Construction & Chief Elevation Officer, Elevation Renovations + Design by HVMG

Bryan Thrush, 1st Vice President Development, Design & Construction, Host Hotels & Resorts

David Tracz, Partner, //3877



Program Sponsors

The 2027 SOHE Scholarship Program is generously sponsored by Continental Contractors, Delta Faucet Company, and MMG Tile + Stone. Travel and lodging are sponsored by ALIS DESIGN+ by Northstar.

To learn more, submit a nomination, or apply for a scholarship, visit newh.org/awards/sohe-award/.

About NEWH: NEWH, The Global Hospitality Network, is the premier networking resource for the hospitality industry, providing scholarships, education, leadership development, and career opportunities to students and professionals across the globe.

Media Contact: communications@newh.org | www.newh.org