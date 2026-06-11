LONDON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant withdrawals have long been the most requested feature in online gambling — and the data is now confirming what players always suspected: speed of payment changes everything. Angliabet, one of the fastest-growing crypto casinos available to UK players, has reported a 15% increase in player satisfaction directly following the rollout of its instant withdrawal system. The correlation is unambiguous, and the implications for the wider crypto casino market are significant.

The announcement positions Angliabet at the forefront of a payment revolution that is reshaping how players choose, evaluate, and stay loyal to online casinos. For anyone who has waited three business days to access their own winnings at a traditional platform, the message is straightforward: crypto casinos with instant withdrawals are not a niche alternative anymore. They are the new standard.

Why Instant Withdrawals Are the Number One Priority for Crypto Casino Players in the UK

Ask any serious online casino player what their single biggest frustration is, and withdrawal delays will top the list. The UK gambling market has spent years tolerating processing windows that serve operators far more than they serve players — queues, compliance holds, payment provider delays, and business-hours-only processing have collectively created a culture of waiting that players have simply accepted as the cost of playing.

Crypto casinos exist, in part, to solve this exact problem. Blockchain infrastructure processes transactions without the intermediaries — banks, payment processors, internal finance teams — that create delays at conventional platforms. When a crypto casino is built correctly, withdrawal speed is not a feature that needs to be engineered separately. It is a natural output of the underlying technology.

Angliabet has built on this foundation and optimised it further. When a player submits a withdrawal request, it is processed on the platform side instantly — no queue, no manual review for routine transactions, no waiting for a payment window to open. The blockchain then completes the transfer, and 99% of Angliabet players report receiving funds in their wallet within 15 minutes. The 15% jump in player satisfaction that followed this rollout is the market telling operators what it has always wanted.

Fast Withdrawal Crypto Casinos: Why the Market Is Moving in One Direction

The 15% satisfaction increase Angliabet has reported is an individual data point, but it reflects a market-wide dynamic that is only moving in one direction. Players across the UK are becoming more informed, more demanding, and less willing to accept the friction that has characterised online gambling for two decades.

Crypto casinos with instant withdrawals are the answer to that frustration, and the platforms that have built their infrastructure to genuinely deliver on the promise — rather than approximate it — are the ones accumulating the loyalty data that will define the sector over the next five years. Angliabet's numbers are the early evidence of what that loyalty looks like when it is earned rather than incentivised.