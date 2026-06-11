Denver Teen with Down Syndrome Stars in Award-Winning Film Debuting on Netflix During Father’s Day Weekend

DENVER, CO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Father's Day approaches, Denver-area teenager Jeremiah Daniels is about to have a remarkable week in the national and international spotlight.

Beginning June 19, the acclaimed feature film Color Book, winner of 30 film festival awards including the American Independent Award for Best U.S. Feature Film at the 2024 Denver Film Festival, will make its highly anticipated Netflix debut, introducing audiences around the world to Jeremiah's moving performance as Mason, a young boy with Down syndrome at the center of the film's powerful story.

During the same week, Jeremiah and his father will be featured guests at the 6th International Conference of the Trisomy 21 Research Society (T21RS) which brings together leading Down syndrome researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, families, patient organizations, and advocates from around the globe.

The timing creates a compelling real-life connection between the film's message and the conference's mission.

Color Book, written and directed by rising filmmaker David Fortune, tells the heartfelt story of a devoted single father navigating the challenges and joys of raising his son with Down syndrome following the death of his wife. The film, produced by Kiah Clingman, Kristen Uno and Autumn Bailey-Ford, has earned widespread praise for its authentic portrayal of disability and family, with Jeremiah's performance as Mason serving as the emotional heart of the story.

As researchers and advocates from around the world gather in Denver to discuss advances that improve the quality of life for people with Down syndrome and their families, Jeremiah's story offers a powerful reminder of the importance of authentic representation and inclusion both on screen and in everyday life.

The Father's Day-week connection is especially meaningful, as both the film and the conference highlight the vital role families, and fathers in particular, play in supporting and empowering individuals with Down syndrome.

T21RS was co-founded by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) in 2014 and organizes a biennial conference that has been hosted in major cities such as Paris, Chicago, Barcelona, and Rome. This year’s conference will be held in Denver from June 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt Denver and is co-hosted by GLOBAL and the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome.

Media interviews are available with Jeremiah Daniels and his father to discuss:

Jeremiah's journey from Denver-area student to star of a nationally streaming feature film

The impact and importance of authentic representation of people with Down syndrome in film and media

The upcoming Netflix release of Color Book on June 19

Their participation in the GLOBAL co-organized international T21RS conference in Denver

Family advocacy, inclusion, and opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome

The powerful father-son themes at the center of both the film and Father's Day week

Interview Opportunities Available:

Jeremiah Daniels and his father, Terrance Daniels

Color Book Writer/Director David Fortune

Color Book Producer Kiah Clingman

Michelle Sie Whitten, Co-Founder, President, CEO, Global Down Syndrome Foundation

About Color Book

Winner of 30 awards and another eight nominations across the film festival circuit, including the American Independent Award for Best U.S. Feature Film award at the 2024 Denver Film Festival, Color Book is a moving drama about a single father and his son with Down syndrome as they navigate grief, resilience, and connection. The film has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its sensitive, genuine portrayal of disability and family life. It premieres globally on Netflix on June 19.

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

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