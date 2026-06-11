LifeLabs Recognized Once Again by Forbes as One of Canada’s Best Employers for 2026

Toronto, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to announce that we have been named as one of Canada’s Best Employers for 2026 by Forbes Canada.

This award is determined by an independent survey of more than 37,000 Canada-based employees working for organizations with at least 500 employees.

“We are honoured to be recognized by Forbes for this prestigious award,” said Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs.

“This recognition reflects our people and the trust Canadians place in the care they provide every day. Whether supporting patients in a Patient Service Centre, delivering critical testing in our laboratories, working on the road, or contributing behind the scenes, our teams play a vital role in delivering high-quality diagnostic services that Canadians rely on.”

This recognition continues LifeLabs’ strong legacy of Forbes awards that recognize our culture and care. This includes being recognized for our Company Culture (2025), Diversity and Equity Commitment (2022, 2023, 2024), and as one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022, 2023, 2026).

The trust Canadians place in LifeLabs is earned every day through the commitment of our employees. Across our network of Patient Service Centres, laboratories, logistics operations, and corporate teams, our people work together to deliver accurate, timely diagnostic information that supports informed healthcare decisions and better health outcomes.

View the full list of Forbes’ Canada’s Best Employers for 2026 here.

About LifeLabs:

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2026), Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023), and Best Employers for Company Culture (2025) by Forbes. It was also named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services, voted by Canadians (2023, 2024, and 2025), and has been recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.