U.S. Public Transit Systems Ready to Move Millions for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Washington, D.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Team USA prepares to face Paraguay in Los Angeles, public transportation systems across the United States are ready to welcome the world. Twenty-six public transit agencies in 11 U.S. host cities have expanded service, strengthened safety and security, upgraded infrastructure, and coordinated operations to move millions of fans, workers, and visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This is what public transportation does best,” said Paul P. Skoutelas, President and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). “Public transportation connects people to opportunity, supports local businesses, and helps communities host major events safely and efficiently. The World Cup is a chance to showcase the strength of America's public transportation network on a global stage.”

The agencies have spent the past two years aligning service plans, sharing best practices, and preparing for one of the largest sporting events in history with support from APTA’s Mega Events Task Force. In March, APTA briefed the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force on the industry's readiness efforts and the importance of sustained federal investment in public transportation.

“From day one, our agencies understood that World Cup fans and everyday riders are not competing priorities—they are the same mission,” Skoutelas said. “The service improvements, safety enhancements, and infrastructure investments being made for this tournament will benefit residents long after the final match. Public transit is ready to deliver for both visitors and the communities we serve every day.”

Examples of World Cup Readiness

• Expanded rail, bus, and shuttle service in host cities.

• Extended operating hours and increased capacity on match days.

• New safety, security, and emergency coordination measures.

• Improved customer information, multilingual communications, and integrated fare systems.

• Major infrastructure improvements that will benefit riders long after the tournament ends.

Last fall, LA Metro, in collaboration with APTA, released its Special Event Transportation – Guidance and Opportunities (SetGo) Playbook , a comprehensive resource of best practices for transit agencies of all sizes to deliver transportation for major sports, entertainment, and cultural events. It draws on lessons from international and domestic events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Paris 2024, London 2012, Salt Lake City 2002, Atlanta 1996), the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, major concert tours, conventions, and more.

The FIFA World Cup comes as Congress considers the BUILD America 250 Act. APTA’s Surface Transportation Authorization Recommendations call for Congress to invest $138 billion in public transit and $130 billion in passenger rail over five years. These investments will help address the more than $150 billion state-of-good-repair backlog, meet the growing mobility demands in our communities, and drive innovation and new technologies to enhance safety, security, and the rider experience.

“When the world arrives in the United States, public transit will be ready,” Skoutelas said. “The investments being made today will deliver benefits long after the final match—strengthening mobility, supporting economic growth, and improving the rider experience in communities across the country.”