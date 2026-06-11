TalkingParents Achieves Three-Year Streak on Inc.’s Best Workplaces List

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, TalkingParents has been named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, a recognition that reflects the company's sustained commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, included, and heard.





Earning the award is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score.

"We built this culture on purpose, with intention,” said Vince Mayfield, founder of TalkingParents. "Three years of this recognition tells me the same thing I've believed for 25 years, leading two businesses. It’s about investing in people, giving them a voice, and caring about their growth. Those are key components that create a lasting foundation and a workplace people are proud to be a part of."

TalkingParents began in 2011 with a simple but important idea: to give co-parents a way to communicate with accountability and without conflict. Since then, the Fort Walton Beach-based company has grown alongside the nearly one million families it supports. A special part of that growth is the company's culture, which mirrors what it aims to create for those families: a space built on transparency, respect, and the belief that people do better when they feel heard. With that, TalkingParents is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped nearly a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communication and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Pinterest, and X.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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