Scripps marks America’s 250th through powerful storytelling, special programming and community connection

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), one of the nation’s largest local television broadcasters and a leading national news and entertainment provider, is kicking off extensive coverage plans in the leadup to America’s 250th birthday this July.

Guided by the company’s vision – “We Create Connection” – Scripps’ local and national media platforms will bring Americans together around the stories, people and places that define the nation’s past and shape its future.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to connect neighbors, share stories that inspire pride in our country and reaffirm the freedoms that make those stories possible,” said Dean Littleton, Scripps executive vice president of media broadcast operations. “Scripps has been that connection point since 1878. Our coverage will not only mark the milestone in our nation’s history but also reflect the very mission on which we were founded: to give light and the people will find their own way.”

“250 Celebrating America” special coverage

Anchored by Scripps News special events anchor Alisyn Camerota, Scripps News will produce a 60-minute special to air on July 4, which will celebrate the people that embody the spirit of America. The program will combine standout local reporting with in-depth national storytelling and will be available across all Scripps local stations and Scripps News Group streaming platforms.

During the special, Scripps News Group is partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund to surprise five nonprofit organizations with a total of $75,000 in grants to further their mission and impact. From supporting children and families and fighting hunger, to creating jobs for people with special needs and providing service dogs to veterans, five organizations will each receive $15,000.

“These organizations are doing extraordinary work to uplift their communities,” said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “Behind every neighborhood is a network of nonprofit organizations that educate, heal and connect people. Leveraging the power of Scripps’ nationwide footprint, we’re able to highlight their remarkable work to a national audience. By sharing their stories broadly, we aim to spark compassion, service and generosity that turns community needs into community solutions all across America.”

Watch a preview clip of “250: Celebrating America” here.

Watch Scripps News Group coverage on July 4 (all times Eastern):

3 p.m.: “JFK: Fact & Fable” – A documentary that examines how the John F. Kennedy that we remember is the one his wife, Jackie, created after his death. From Air Force One to the Oval Office to the Rose Garden, Jackie Kennedy designed the symbols of presidential power still used today.

4 p.m.: “250: Celebrating America” – Camerota hosts a celebration of the people creating positive change in their communities, embodying the spirit of America.

5 p.m.: “Happy Birthday, USA!” – Scripps News Group reports live from events happening across the country as the nation turns 250.

6 p.m.-midnight: “4th of July – Live from the Capitol” – Scripps News anchors Del Walters and Alisyn Camerota host live coverage of Independence Day festivities from the National Mall, including live music performances and the largest fireworks display in world history.





Local and national storytelling throughout the summer

This summer, Scripps’ local television stations across the country will bring viewers original stories from the communities they serve, told by journalists who know those neighborhoods best. Coverage will capture local traditions, events and perspectives – from small-town parades and concerts to historical reenactments and civic ceremonies – highlighting how America 250 celebrations are bringing people together and showcasing the resilience and innovation at the heart of the American experience.

Complementing this coverage, Scripps will air a series of America 250 vignettes on its local stations and on Scripps News. These short features will honor everyday heroes such as nurses, teachers and firefighters, alongside moments of innovation and cultural significance that embody the American spirit.

Additionally, Scripps has launched a dedicated “America 250” digital hub on all Scripps local station websites and ScrippsNews.com, offering event information, coverage highlights and stories from communities across the country. View a collection of Scripps’ “America 250” coverage here.



Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, molly.miossi@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry’s top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.