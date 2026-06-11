Purpose Receives Approval to Launch SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF, Set to Launch on Monday, June 15, 2026

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is pleased to announce that it has filed, and been receipted for, an amendment to the Purpose Yield Shares prospectus qualifying the ETF shares of Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF (the “ETF”). The ETF is the latest addition to Purpose Investments’ growing Yield Shares suite and is expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada under the ticker SPXY on Monday, June 15, 2026, subject to satisfying the exchange’s initial listing requirements.

“SpaceX is one of the defining companies of our generation,” said Yuan Gao, Vice President, Product at Purpose Investments. “The Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF provides Canadian investors with a simple and transparent way to take part in the growth of the commercial space economy all while receiving monthly cash distributions.”

The ETF seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding class A common stock of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) (and may include the use of modest leverage through cash borrowing to purchase class A common stock of SpaceX) and (ii) distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the fund’s portfolio.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $31 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

Important information about the ETF is contained in the fund’s prospectus dated August 15, 2025, as amended by amendment no. 1 dated June 2, 2026 (together, the “Prospectus”). Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose Investments or at www.purposeinvest.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the Prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in the ETF will be returned to you. If securities of the ETF are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.