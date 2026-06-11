SlickText Launches RCS Messaging Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickText today announced support for basic Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, enabling businesses to display a verified sender profile that strengthens trust, brand recognition, and customer engagement.

Verified sender profiles help businesses stand out with recognizable branding, including a company name and logo. RCS can also support improved deliverability through carrier-verified channels while driving stronger engagement. In fact, RCS campaigns generate up to 12% higher click-through rates and 18% higher conversion rates than traditional SMS messaging.

“Text messaging remains one of the most effective ways for businesses to reach customers, and RCS is helping move the channel forward,” said Rob Trumble, President of SlickText. “By adding branded, verified sender profiles, we're giving businesses another way to strengthen their brand presence, build customer trust, and create more meaningful interactions."

As the RCS ecosystem continues to evolve, SlickText plans to expand its support for additional RCS capabilities while maintaining the ease of use and reliability customers expect from the platform.

Businesses can apply for RCS directly through SlickText. Once approved, their verified sender profile will display their brand name and logo alongside eligible messages sent to supported devices, helping customers instantly recognize the sender.

About SlickText

SlickText powers SMS marketing and text automation for companies of all sizes. The all-in-one platform includes a mass campaign builder, easy-to-use automation tools, a shared inbox for seamless collaboration, detailed analytics, enterprise-grade message deliverability, and native integrations that connect SlickText with popular business software.

Media Contact

Cristy Wicks | marketing@slicktext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b20c37-8c43-4106-a4e2-5be04f9b6094