Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADMA) securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company: (i) engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (ii) used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; and (iii) lacked adequate internal controls. As a result, Defendants’ statements about ADMA Biologics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that on March 24, 2026, Culper Research (“Culper”) issued a report entitled “ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and -3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” (the “Report”). The Complaint alleges that the Report stated that Culper had asked the distributor if it had “engaged in any conversations with ADMA that might indicate ADMA’s request owed to the Company’s expectations of increased demand for ASCENIV.” The Report stated that a distributor “denied this notion, stating instead that actual endmarket sales are not increasing at all, from what they can tell.” On this news, the price of ADMA stock fell $2.26 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026, and a further $1.70, or 15%, on March 25, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ADMA should contact the Firm prior to the August 10, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .