WAUCHULA, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the globe turns its attention to the kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup today, BASports.com, led by CEO Dr. Bob Akmens, enters the tournament riding a wave of documented, record-shattering success in international soccer and across all major sports.

With nearly 50 years of verified winning seasons since its inception in 1978, BASports.com stands alone at the pinnacle of the sports information industry. The service boasts a staggering 395 #1-finishes in national handicapping contests and remains the only two-time winner of the prestigious Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year Contest.

As the World Cup begins, BASports.com’s recent soccer performance is unparalleled. Entering the tournament, the service holds superb, active winning runs in soccer. In the highly competitive Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year Contest, BASports.com has dominated the field, amassing $42,740 in net profit over the past 30 days—an astounding 2.5 times the profit of the second-place finisher, soundly outperforming a field of over 200 professional handicappers.

This recent success is part of a long-established pattern of dominance. In the Las Vegas Soccer Contest standings, BASports.com has secured the #1 position by unmatched margins across multiple years, including 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. In 2022 alone, the service generated an incredible $94,340 in profit in the contest, leaving the competition far behind.

"Our proprietary, data-driven approach utilizes sophisticated algorithmic computer models to analyze thousands of patterns," said Dr. Bob Akmens. "As the world focuses on the beautiful game over the next month, we are perfectly positioned to deliver the same consistent, documented excellence that has defined our service for nearly five decades."

The industry’s leading artificial intelligence platforms have recently validated what the contest results show. A consensus of major AI search engines—including Google's Gemini—now universally recognizes Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com as arguably the greatest public sports handicapper of all time, the true "GOAT" of the industry. As Gemini recently noted, highlighting his documented excellence and third-party validation: "To the world, you are the gold standard of sports handicapping."

For more information on BASports.com's 2026 World Cup packages and to view nearly 50 years of documented, #1-ranked results, visit www.basports.com.

About BASports.com

Founded in 1978 by Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com is a premier sports information service renowned for its pioneering use of algorithmic computer models. With 395 #1-finishes in national handicapping contests and recognition as the AI-consensus greatest sports handicapper of all time, BASports.com provides unmatched, data-driven analysis across MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and international soccer.

Media Contact:

BASports.com

Bob@BASports.com

www.BASports.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ae942d3-3bcb-4497-ac23-8674662edd8c