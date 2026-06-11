RJC Engineers Strengthens Board with Senior Technology and Professional Services Leaders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJC Engineers (RJC) , a national, employee-owned engineering firm known for combining technical excellence and strong relationships to shape progress and possibilities with the clients and communities it serves, today announced the appointment of Laura Hartwell and Phil Noble as external members of its Board of Directors. The appointments were approved by shareholders at the firm’s Annual General Meeting on June 11th, a meaningful governance milestone and a signal of RJC’s continued commitment to building an independent, high-calibre Board with deep expertise as it scales nationally.

“Laura and Phil bring exceptional leadership experience and fresh perspectives that will strengthen our Board as we continue building on RJC’s legacy and preparing for the opportunities ahead,” says Jeff Rabinovitch, Chair of RJC Engineers’ Board of Directors. “Their expertise will help guide the firm as we grow, evolve, and create lasting impact for our people, clients, and communities.”

Laura Hartwell, ICD.D, is an accomplished corporate executive and certified independent board director with more than three decades of experience spanning technology, business strategy, governance, and enterprise transformation. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Western Canada at IBM Canada, where she worked with C-suite clients to deliver technology-enabled transformation and drive sustained business growth. She currently serves as an independent director of Mullen Group Ltd. and brings expertise in enterprise strategy, risk management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

“I’m delighted to join the RJC Board at such an exciting moment for the firm and for the engineering sector broadly,” says Hartwell. “RJC’s employee-ownership model and its commitment to technical excellence, creativity and team work give it a distinctive foundation — I look forward to contributing as the firm navigates growth and the opportunities that emerging technology creates.”

Phil Noble, FCPA, FCA, is a former CEO and global board member with extensive experience leading and governing large professional services organizations. As CEO of Grant Thornton LLP in Canada, he was responsible for national strategy, financial performance, and partner alignment across the firm. He also served on the Board of Governors of Grant Thornton International, where he chaired both the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and the Board Governance Review Committee. He is a past Board Chair of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, where he engaged directly with public policy and national business priorities. His background includes deep experience in governance, risk management, strategic planning, and leadership succession.

“RJC has built a remarkable organization over seven decades, and I’m honoured to contribute to its next chapter,” says Noble. “Strong governance, accountability and strategic discipline are what allow firms like this to sustain growth and serve clients at the highest level — I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team toward that goal.”

For more information on RJC’s leadership and services, visit www.rjc.ca .

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Amanda Breen

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com



Phil Nobel





Laura Hartwell



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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