Foresight Wins 2026 Datacloud Global Award for Best AI Innovation

LONDON and NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight , the digital Chief Time Officer for major infrastructure programs, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Best AI Innovation category at the 2026 Datacloud Global Awards , one of the digital infrastructure industry's most prestigious annual awards programs.

Presented during Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes, the award recognizes organizations delivering measurable impact through the application of artificial intelligence across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Foresight received the award for its Predictive Project Delivery platform , which helps owners and operators of large-scale infrastructure programs identify delivery risks earlier, improve schedule predictability, and accelerate time-to-revenue across hyperscale data centers, power infrastructure, advanced manufacturing facilities, transportation programs, and other capital-intensive projects.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. Global investment in AI infrastructure and digital infrastructure is accelerating rapidly, with annual data center capital expenditure projected to exceed $1 trillion by the end of 2026. Yet despite unprecedented demand, nearly nine out of ten data center projects experience schedule overruns, with average delays of approximately 34%.

In a market where North American colocation vacancy rates have fallen below one percent and demand continues to outstrip supply, time has become one of the most valuable assets in infrastructure delivery. Every month of delay can defer revenue, increase financing costs, and erode project value. On a large hyperscale data center, a single month of delay can destroy millions of dollars of value.

While every major project has a Chief Financial Officer responsible for protecting capital, few organizations have an equivalent function responsible for protecting time, despite the enormous economic consequences of schedule slippage.

Foresight was built to address that gap.

Using one of the world's largest datasets of planned versus actual project outcomes, combined with predictive AI and decades of research into infrastructure delivery, Foresight enables organizations to identify emerging risks, focus leadership attention on the issues that matter most, and improve delivery certainty before delays become unavoidable.

Judges recognized Foresight for applying artificial intelligence to one of the industry's most persistent and costly challenges: improving the predictability and performance of large-scale infrastructure delivery.

"Receiving the Datacloud Global Award for Best AI Innovation is a tremendous honour and a validation of a simple idea: time is money," said Dr. Atif Ansar , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Foresight. "Every major organisation has rigorous governance around capital allocation and financial performance. Yet project time, despite being one of the largest drivers of value creation and value destruction, often receives far less visibility and control.



We have met the CFO in every organisation and on every major project. We have never met the Chief Time Officer.



Yet time is money.



While the world invests trillions of dollars into AI infrastructure, the majority of projects still run late, creating significant financial and operational consequences. A single month of delay on a large data center project can destroy millions of dollars of value through deferred revenue, financing costs, and capital inefficiency.



Foresight was built to become the digital Chief Time Officer for major projects, giving leaders the visibility, governance, and predictive intelligence needed to protect schedule value as rigorously as they protect capital."

The award follows a period of significant momentum for Foresight, including the recent completion of its $25 million Series A funding round led by Macquarie Capital Venture Capital and growing adoption of its platform among leading infrastructure owners, operators, and delivery organizations seeking greater certainty in the execution of complex programs.

As investment in AI, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, and energy systems continues to accelerate globally, the ability to deliver complex projects on time is increasingly becoming a source of competitive advantage. Foresight's recognition by Datacloud reflects the growing importance of project intelligence and predictive project delivery in helping organizations convert capital investment into operational capacity faster and more reliably.

For more information, visit www.foresight.works

About Foresight

Foresight is the digital Chief Time Officer for major infrastructure programs.

The company's Predictive Project Delivery platform helps owners and operators protect schedule value, accelerate time-to-revenue, and improve delivery certainty across large-scale capital projects. By combining predictive analytics, project intelligence, and one of the world's largest datasets of planned versus actual project outcomes, Foresight enables organizations to identify emerging risks earlier, make better decisions, and deliver critical infrastructure faster.

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