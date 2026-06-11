ScottsMiracle-Gro Commits $1 Million to Support White House South Lawn Restoration Following UFC Freedom 250 Event

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced a $1 million contribution to the National Park Service to support restoration efforts for the White House South Lawn following the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14.

ScottsMiracle-Gro’s donation is a combination of monetary and product support, including a custom turfgrass blend developed specifically to support the long-term health, resilience and appearance of the South Lawn. In addition, the company is offering technical support from its research and development team.

"The White House South Lawn is more than just a landscape. It is a living piece of U.S. history, a stage for global diplomacy and, truly, the backyard of the American people," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO. "As the market leader in consumer lawn and garden, there is no better company than ScottsMiracle-Gro to play a role in the restoration effort. Founded in 1868 by a Civil War veteran, we have spent nearly 160 years helping people enjoy their yards and gardens. We’re extending that support to the nation's most recognizable backyard as a meaningful way to reflect on history and contribute to the places and traditions that bring Americans together."

ScottsMiracle-Gro's contribution will support restoration work coordinated through the National Park Service, the organization that tends the lawn year-round. The South Lawn is the site of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event, one of many 250th anniversary celebrations being held in Washington, D.C. and across America.

The lawn restoration will include the installation of sod followed by overseeding with a custom formula developed by ScottsMiracle-Gro scientists to enhance density, durability, color and overall turf health for the South Lawn. The blend addresses the usage patterns, environmental conditions and year-round expectations for appearance and performance associated with the iconic lawn. President Trump selected the blend from eight options of tall fescues, known for durability and heat tolerance, and Kentucky bluegrasses, which have disease tolerance and thickening characteristics, presented by ScottsMiracle-Gro.

"Creating a proprietary blend for the White House’s unique conditions presented a distinct set of challenges," said Matthew Koch, R&D Lawns Research Fellow at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “It is a functional lawn that has to stand up to hundreds of events and thousands of people each year. Additionally, it is located in an area of the country that can experience climate extremes. President Trump selected a mix of tall fescue and Kentucky blue grass that will make for an aesthetically appealing, resilient and durable lawn for years to come.”

The restoration effort is part of ScottsMiracle-Gro's broader participation in celebrations related to America's 250th anniversary and reflects the company's long-standing commitment to stewardship and its purpose, to GroMoreGood, everywhere. The company is also sponsoring fireworks celebrations, supporting volunteer and community initiatives, and partnering with organizations across the country to help Americans celebrate this historic milestone.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 in Marysville, Ohio, is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are among the most recognized in the industry and are market-leading in their categories. To learn more, visit www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864