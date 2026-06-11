Former White House Advisor Predicts: “Trump Is About to Open the Floodgates. Are You Positioned Before June 30th?

Washington, D.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, one of the most valuable stretches of land in the United States has sat untouched. Not because the wealth was not there. But because the right people did not want it opened.

That is changing. And a veteran government insider says everyday Americans have a narrow window to get ahead of it.

Jim Rickards, a former advisor to the White House, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon, released a new free presentation that says one tiny company trading for just under $2 per share holds the exclusive rights to a mineral deposit he estimates is worth up to $2.7 trillion. He calls it America's Crown Jewel. And he says the Trump administration is about to make its move.

The Asset Wall Street Is Ignoring

The numbers attached to this deposit are unlike anything else in the country. Rickards estimates the site holds 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, and 371 million ounces of silver, along with billions of pounds of rhenium and molybdenum, metals essential to military jets, nuclear reactors, AI chips, and advanced defense systems.

The copper alone, he says, is enough to build nearly 12,500 new AI data centers or rebuild the entire U.S. electrical grid 25 times over. The rhenium could supply more than 3 million high performance military jet engines. The U.S. currently imports almost all of it from overseas.

"This one single deposit holds more wealth than any reserve of its kind," Rickards said. "It may very well be the crown jewel of our country."

The company that owns all of it has a market cap below one billion dollars. Rickards says the gap between what the stock trades for today and what the asset beneath it could be worth is one of the most extreme mismatches he has seen in his entire career.

The Government Has Already Started Moving

Rickards's presentation says investors do not need to take his word for it. The Trump administration has already made a string of deals with companies sitting on major U.S. mineral deposits, and in each case shares surged dramatically within days.

A stake in Lithium Americas sent shares up more than 200 percent in three weeks. A 10 percent stake in Trilogy Metals pushed shares up 407 percent in a single week. A deal with USA Rare Earth sent shares soaring overnight.

"Each time they announce a deal, shares of the company that owns these major projects skyrocket," Rickards said. "I can promise you this, the government is not done lining up deals like this."

He describes America's Crown Jewel as the ultimate prize, a deposit that dwarfs every other site the administration has touched so far. Nearly 200 major money managers have already taken positions, he says, including what he describes as the world's second largest hedge fund.

Why June 30 Changes Everything

Rickards is pointing to a specific date as the line in the sand. Pending legislation tied directly to this project is advancing through the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. A critical government decision connected to Executive Order 14153, signed by President Trump on his first day back in office, is expected no later than June 30.

He warns that once that decision lands, the window to buy in cheaply will close fast.

"The real winners got in before Washington gave the green light," Rickards said. "They go to the ones who move early."

He is urging everyday Americans to consider acting now, while the stock is still priced as though the deposit will stay locked away forever. He is careful to flag the risk involved.

"To be clear, this opportunity is speculative," he said. "So only invest what you can afford to lose."

But for those willing to take that risk, he says what is coming could be unlike anything seen in a generation.

"Due to an extremely unusual situation, you have an opportunity to position yourself before the government stakes its claim," Rickards said. "This situation will never repeat again."

About the Presentation

Jim Rickard’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to view.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.