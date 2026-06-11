Billor Announces Strategic Equity Investment from Grupo Guga Kuerten, Accelerating Growth and Institutional Positioning

RALEIGH, N.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a U.S. technology ecosystem combining freight and technology for truck drivers and freight brokers, today announced a strategic equity investment from Grupo Guga Kuerten, one of Latin America's most respected brand and business management organizations.





The investment marks a significant milestone for Billor, validating its long-term integrated ecosystem strategy and strengthening its institutional positioning as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"This partnership represents far more than a financial investment. Grupo Guga Kuerten shares our belief that long-term success is built through trust, discipline, and a genuine commitment to the people who keep the economy moving,” said Jardel Rocha, Founder and Executive Chairman of Billor. “Together, we are creating opportunities to strengthen the lives of independent truck drivers through an ecosystem that combines logistics, financial solutions, and technology designed around their success.”

Strategic Alignment Beyond Capital

Grupo Guga Kuerten investment goes beyond capital. The organization brings decades of experience managing one of the most recognized and trusted personal brands in Latin America, with a track record built around performance excellence, human development, social responsibility, and enduring audience trust.

Together, Billor and Grupo Guga Kuerten will explore initiatives in education, wellness, and long-term quality of life, directly benefiting independent drivers and the broader community of operational professionals who form the backbone of the freight industry.

Rafael Kuerten, CEO of Grupo Guga Kuerten, said “At Grupo Guga Kuerten, we look for organizations that combine strong execution with a meaningful purpose. Billor has built an impressive platform by placing drivers at the center of its strategy and creating solutions that address real challenges within the transportation industry. We believe this partnership has the potential to generate lasting impact while supporting the company's continued growth.”

Looking Ahead

As Billor continues expanding its ecosystem across logistics, financial services, and operational technology, the company is now better positioned to accelerate its institutional growth trajectory, with a partner whose credibility, reputation, and long-standing commitment to excellence further strengthen Billor's institutional foundation.

“Having Grupo Guga Kuerten join Billor as an equity partner represents an important step in our evolution as a company,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor. “Beyond the capital, this partnership reinforces the credibility of our long-term vision and strengthens our ability to engage with investors, strategic partners, and stakeholders as we continue scaling our ecosystem. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for the future of Billor and the people we serve.”

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry through a technology ecosystem built for truck drivers and freight brokers.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ir@billor.us.

About Grupo Guga Kuerten

Grupo Guga Kuerten is one of Latin America's most recognized business and brand management groups, with decades of experience in brand strategy, human performance, and social impact initiatives across Latin America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e32e32b1-db06-4c87-9c42-f527842689b1